NETSOL Technologies To Report Fiscal First Quarter 2027 Results On November 12

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to discuss results for the fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2026, highlighting key developments and its outlook for the rest of fiscal 2027

ENCINO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a provider of AI-enabled solutions and services powering OEMs, dealerships and financial institutions to sell, finance and lease assets, will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 9:00 am Eastern Time (6:00 am Pacific Time) to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2027 ended September 30, 2026. A question-and-answer session will follow management's prepared remarks.

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time (6:00 am Pacific Time)

Participant listening: 1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay here (the link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time), along with additional replay access being provided through the company information section of NETSOL's website.

Telephone replays will be made available approximately 3 hours after conference end time.

Telephone replay

Replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671

Replay expiration: Thursday, November 26, 2026 at 11:59 PM ET

Access ID: 13763709

About NETSOL Technologies

NETSOL Technologies delivers state-of-the-art solutions for asset finance, leasing and digital automotive retail, serving automotive and equipment OEMs, dealerships, auto captives and financial institutions across over 30 countries. Since its inception in 1997, NETSOL has been at the cutting edge of technology, pioneering innovations with its asset finance solutions, and today leverages advanced AI and cloud services to meet the complex needs of the global market. Renowned for its deep industry expertise, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence, NETSOL fosters strong partnerships with its customers, ensuring their success in an ever-evolving landscape. With a rich history of innovation, ethical business practices and a focus on sustainability, NETSOL is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide, securing its position as the trusted partner for leading firms around the globe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the company's products and services, expectations for future operations, and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "projects," "targets," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the timing of customer go-lives and contract renewals, the rate of adoption of AI-enabled product capabilities, foreign currency volatility, and other factors discussed in NETSOL's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. NETSOL undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Investor Relations

(818) 222-9195

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