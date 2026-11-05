Spyglass Pharma To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, November 12, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. ET
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London
Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Time: 8:00 a.m. GMT (3:00 a.m. ET)
Location: London, England
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Citi's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, December 3, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Location: Miami, FL
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
A live webcast and subsequent replay of the fireside chats can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Company website at .
About SpyGlass Pharma
SpyGlass Pharma is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment paradigm for patients living with chronic eye conditions through long-acting, sustained drug delivery of approved medicines. The Company's mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients with chronic eye conditions by developing durable drug delivery solutions that can empower patients and surgeons with confidence in long-term disease control and vision preservation.
The SpyGlass Pharma platform, a novel, non-bioerodible drug delivery technology, is designed to be used with various well-established, approved medicines, including bimatoprost and other small molecules, providing flexibility to potentially treat a range of conditions in the front and back of the eye.
The Company was founded in 2019 by Malik Y. Kahook, M.D. and Glenn Sussman to solve the lack of ophthalmic innovations that capitalize on durable treatment options. The SpyGlass Pharma platform was originally developed in the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center at the University of Colorado Anschutz School of Medicine.
Media Contact:
Nami Surendranath
+1 (402) 507-6757
...
Investor Contact:
Ami Bavishi or Nick Colangelo
Gilmartin Group LLC
...
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