Brunswick Showcases Record Mercury Share, Premium Product Momentum, And Innovation At FLIBS 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mercury Marine achieved record outboard share while Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, NAVAN, and Navico Group showcased the future of boating through new products, technologies, and exclusive customer experiences

Mettawa, Ill., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world's largest recreational marine technology company, concluded a successful 2026 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), showcasing the strength of its industry-leading marine portfolio through new product introductions, technology innovations, and continued market leadership across key categories.

Despite poor weather conditions that impacted attendance, particularly over the weekend, Brunswick maintained strong momentum throughout the show's opening days, highlighted by record Mercury outboard share, significant customer interest in premium product offerings, and a favorable sales mix across its premium boat brands. Boston Whaler and NAVAN both exceeded their FLIBS 2025 revenue performance.

"FLIBS once again provided an outstanding platform to showcase Brunswick's portfolio and the innovation shaping the future of boating," said Dave Foulkes, chief executive officer of Brunswick Corporation. "From market-leading propulsion to premium boat brands and advanced technologies, the show reinforced the strength of our unique, integrated marine ecosystem."

Mercury Marine Extends Market Leadership

Mercury Marine continued to demonstrate its leadership position at FLIBS, accounting for approximately 62% of all outboards displayed at the show and approximately 78% of outboards in the in-water exhibit, both representing record shares and up over the prior year. The company also showcased new propulsion technologies and performance innovations, including the introduction of Mercury Racing REV XR and REV XST propellers.



Brunswick Boat Group Showcases Premium Product Strength

Brunswick's Boat Group featured a range of new and recently introduced models across its portfolio. Key debuts included the new Boston Whaler 290 and 330 Outrage models, while Sea Ray showcased the SLX 360 Outboard. FLIBS also marked the North American boat show debut of the NAVAN C38, supporting the continued expansion of Brunswick's premium adventure boating portfolio. Despite the poor weather conditions, Boston Whaler and NAVAN revenues increased over the prior year's show. The new models generated both strong show sales and customer contracts for 2027 production slots.

Advancing the Future of Boating Through Technology

Navico Group highlighted several key advancements, including Simrad® AutoCaptainTM and the Navigation Aid feature for Simrad® radars. These innovations complement Brunswick's broader portfolio of integrated technologies and connected systems that continue to shape the future of recreational boating.

Looking Ahead

The momentum generated at FLIBS extends beyond the show as Brunswick continues to advance product development, technology innovation, and premium boating experiences across its portfolio. For additional information about products and technologies showcased at FLIBS 2026, visit Brunswick.com or contact Tyler Middleton.

CONTACT: Tyler Middleton Manager, Global PR & Media Relations Brunswick Corporation...