Evgo Opens First Supercharger Site As Part Of Network Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EVgo opened its first Supercharger site in Chicago as part of its ongoing effort to attract more NACS drivers

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the“Company”), one of the nation's largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), has opened its first EVgo Supercharger site in close proximity to downtown Chicago. This station includes 12 stalls, the first dozen of hundreds of stalls expected to open as part of EVgo's plan to add Superchargers to its nationwide network in high-demand locations.

“Deploying our first EVgo Supercharger marks an important milestone in growing our customer base while supporting the EV industry's transition to NACS,” said Badar Khan, EVgo CEO.“By serving both Tesla and non-Tesla NACS drivers, we're doubling EVgo's addressable market and continuing to meet EV drivers where they are and where they want to charge.”

The initial EVgo Supercharger stations will be located at grocery-anchored properties owned by Regency Centers, a longstanding EVgo partner, providing EV drivers with easy access to grocery shopping, retail and dining while they charge. The first location in Illinois can charge both NACS and CCS vehicles via Magic Dock technology, which enables EVs to charge natively without the need for a personal adapter. Illinois is a rapidly growing market for EVs, with registrations growing nearly 60% over the last two years.1

EVgo's deployment of Superchargers, coupled with network upgrades and the development of its next-generation charging architecture, is part of an overarching strategy to attract more NACS customers to the EVgo network. The Company began deploying NACS connectors on its network in 2025 and expects to reach 500 NACS stalls nationwide, in addition to its Superchargers deployment, by the end of this year. EVgo aims to have a NACS connector at all 2023 vintage and newer sites within the next two years.

EVgo Superchargers are featured in the Tesla Trip Planner and appear in Tesla's in-car navigation. In addition, after enabling third-party charging through the in-car navigation system, Tesla drivers can see EVgo locations with NACS in their area, allowing drivers another way to easily find compatible charging stations. EVgo locations with NACS-equipped fast charging stalls began appearing in Tesla's in-car navigation in early September.

For more information about the EVgo network, visit .

1 Illinois Secretary of State, Electric Vehicle Counts as of September 15, 2026

About EVgo

EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) is one of the nation's largest and most highly utilized public fast charging providers. With more than 1,200 fast charging locations across 47 states, EVgo makes charging part of everyday life by partnering with leading businesses including retailers, grocery stores, rideshare operators and autonomous vehicle companies. EVgo is scaling nationwide, strategically deploying high-power chargers, including EVgo Superchargers, across the U.S. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo is developing its next-generation chargers, performing extensive interoperability testing and collaborating with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: EVgo's plans, projections, and expectations regarding its purchase and deployment of Tesla Superchargers, including the expected timing and locations of Supercharger deployments, and the number and configuration of charging stalls at planned sites; EVgo's plans and expectations regarding the deployment of NACS connectors across its existing network, including expected deployment targets and timelines; EVgo Superchargers' capabilities, features, availability, performance, and expected benefits for EVgo's customers, including the expected impact on EVgo's addressable market; the speed and scope of EVgo's infrastructure deployment, including network upgrades and the development of EVgo's next-generation charging architecture; EVgo's strategy to expand its NACS-compatible customer base; EVgo's partnership with Regency Centers; and EVgo's expectations regarding the timing and locations of future site openings. Forward-looking statements are based on EVgo's management's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described under the heading“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictors of future results. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to EVgo as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and EVgo does not undertake any obligation to update these statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at