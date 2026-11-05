Broadridge Brings Proxy Voting To Dinari's Dshares Tokenized U.S. Equities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dinari integrates Broadridge's proxy voting services into its dShares solution, ensuring investors have access to trusted, institutional-grade governance.

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadridge (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, and Dinari Inc., a financial infrastructure company enabling the issuance, distribution and trading of tokenized equities, today announced an integration enabling eligible holders of Dinari's dSharesTM to exercise shareholder voting rights through Broadridge's established proxy infrastructure.

“Broadridge is bringing trusted governance infrastructure onchain to Dinari's clients,” said Doug DeSchutter, President of the Investor Communications Solutions business at Broadridge.“We are building the governance layer to support all models of tokenized equities; today's announcement is the latest step ensuring investors have access to accurate institutional-grade governance.”

“Broadridge is bringing trusted governance infrastructure onchain to Dinari's clients,” said Doug DeSchutter, President of the Investor Communications Solutions business at Broadridge.“We are building the governance layer to support all models of tokenized equities, including Dinari's custodial model, that preserves the shareholder rights associated with underlying securities. Today's announcement is the latest step in ensuring investors have access to accurate, institutional-grade governance.”

The integration connects tokenized U.S. equities to the proxy voting processes used in traditional capital markets, allowing eligible dShare holders to exercise voting rights associated with the underlying securities and participate in corporate governance alongside traditional shareholders. These votes are part of the formal shareholder voting process and are counted alongside those cast by traditional shareholders.

“Tokenization should expand how securities are accessed and used without compromising the rights that come with ownership,” said Gabriel Otte, Co-Founder and CEO of Dinari.“Our custodial model was built around that principle. By working with Broadridge, we're enabling dShare holders to participate in actual shareholder votes. This is an important step toward bringing the full functionality of public equities to tokenized markets.”

Dinari's dShares are structured around a custodial model in which each token corresponds to an underlying U.S. stock or ETF held through established custody arrangements. This structure is designed to preserve the legal and economic rights associated with the underlying securities, including dividends and corporate actions. The integration with Broadridge extends this approach to shareholder governance, enabling eligible dShare holders to exercise voting rights through established proxy voting processes and receive relevant disclosures for the companies in which they invest.

This launch with Dinari builds on Broadridge's onchain proxy voting capabilities, the first platform in the U.S. to support all models of tokenization, including custodial tokenized securities and issuer-sponsored tokens. As the platform evolves, shareholders, including dShareTM holders, will be able to log in and authenticate with their digital wallet to prove their entitlements and vote their proxy ballots directly, bringing the security and accuracy of Broadridge's proxy infrastructure to a native on-chain ecosystem.

About Dinari

Dinari is a global financial infrastructure company enabling the issuance, settlement, management and distribution of tokenized securities. Its technology helps broker-dealers, financial institutions, asset managers and digital platforms add tokenized securities to their products and distribute them across the U.S. and 92 jurisdictions globally. Dinari pioneered the custodial model which preserves the rights and protections of the underlying securities while supporting faster settlement, stablecoin-based payments and new financial applications.

Dinari Inc. is a technology company and is not a broker-dealer. In the United States, brokerage services are offered only by Dinari Securities, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

About Broadridge

Broadridge (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. Broadridge powers investing, governance, and communications for clients – driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Broadridge's technology and operations platforms process and generate over 8 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $18 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing approximately 16,000 associates in 28 countries. For more information about us, please visit .

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