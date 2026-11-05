Assetmark Appoints Kate Winters As Senior Vice President, Head Of Investment Platforms And Solutions.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment executive with more than 25 years of experience in product strategy and platform innovation will lead AssetMark's platform expansion, with a focus on RIAs, high-net-worth clients and private markets

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, Inc., a leading wealth management platform for independent financial advisors, today announced the appointment of Kate Winters as Senior Vice President and Head of Investment Platforms and Solutions. Reporting to AssetMark's Chief Wealth Solutions & Strategy Officer, Winters will lead AssetMark's investment platform teams and enterprise-wide commercial strategy, with a focus on expanding the firm's capabilities across RIA, high-net-worth, private markets, and other growth areas.









“Kate brings deep wealth management experience and an exceptional record of leading investment product strategy, platform innovation, and strategic partner relationships at scale,” said David McNatt, Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Solutions & Strategy Officer at AssetMark.“Her understanding of the evolving needs of advisors, combined with Kate's commercial orientation and ability to build high-performing teams, will be invaluable as AssetMark continues to expand its wealth management platform.”

Based in AssetMark's East Coast Hub in Charlotte, North Carolina, Winters will help advance AssetMark's evolution from a traditional TAMP into a more comprehensive wealth management platform, supporting the development of capabilities that help advisors serve their clients and grow their businesses. Recent platform innovation includes an expanded Direct Indexing program, integrated, curated private markets program, and strategies that help elevate advisors servicing HNW investors. AssetMark's unified managed account platform has also been a leader in scaled personalization with the launch of AssetMark's Tax Management Services, which helps advisors tailor portfolios to client needs while optimizing after-tax returns.

“I am excited to join AssetMark at an important time for the company and the wealth management industry,” said Winters.“AssetMark has built a strong foundation and has a meaningful opportunity to expand the ways it supports advisors. I look forward to working with the team to advance the investment platform strategy, deepen strategic partner relationships and help deliver innovative, integrated solutions for advisors and their clients.”

Winters brings more than 25 years of experience in investment product strategy, platform innovation, strategic relationships, regulatory oversight, and wealth management. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Investment Products and Strategic Partners, at LPL Financial, where she led investment product strategy and management across brokerage and advisory platforms, including private markets. She also led LPL's Strategic Partners team. Previously, she held product leadership roles at MassMutual and MetLife, and was Head of Investment Operations for WealthPlan Financial Partners, a large OSJ, at Lincoln Financial.

Winters holds a B.A. in Business with a concentration in Finance from Belmont Abbey College and completed executive education through the Securities Industry Institute at The Wharton School.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,100 employees and serves more than 10,000 financial advisors and over 340,000 investor households. As of June 30, 2026, the firm had over $180 billion in assets across its platforms. AssetMark, Inc. is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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