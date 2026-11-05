Millions Of Americans To Hit The Road By RV This Holiday Season, New Survey Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New RV Industry Association data shows affordability, family gatherings, and pet-friendly adventures shaping winter travel plans

WASHINGTON, D.C., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 11 million Americans plan to go RVing during each of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday periods, according to the RV Industry Association's latest Winter Travel Intentions survey. An estimated 11.4 million Americans plan to take an RV trip over Thanksgiving, while 11.2 million plan to RV during the Christmas holiday period, highlighting RV travel's appeal as Americans seek affordable, flexible ways to gather with loved ones and explore new destinations this winter.

“Holiday travel should be about spending time with the people you love, not stressing over how to get there,” said Monika Geraci, RV Industry Association spokesperson.“RVing puts you in the driver's seat, with the freedom to bring your pets and presents, travel on your own schedule, and make stops along the way that turn the journey into part of the vacation.”

Key Findings from the Survey:



Four Paws Along for the Ride: Nearly 7 in 10 RVers (69%) plan to bring their pets on some or all of their winter RV trips, compared with 56% of other leisure travelers.

RVing Rivals Airfare for Millennials: Among Millennials planning winter trips outside the major holidays, 32% plan to travel by RV-the same percentage planning to fly.

Cost Control Matters: Affordability is the leading reason for choosing a winter RV trip, cited by 63% of RVers planning winter RV travel.

Home for the Holidays - RV-style: Family gatherings are the leading event category for planned RV trips over the next 12 months (49%), highlighting the role RVs can play in bringing loved ones together.

The Southeast Beckons: Nearly one-third of RVers (31%) plan holiday or winter travel to the Southeast, including 38% of Baby Boomers.

Adventure Within Driving Distance: Gen Z travelers show particularly strong interest in destinations within a four-to-seven-hour drive from home. National Parks and Scenic Wonders Lead: Nearly half of RVers (49%) plan winter RV trips to national parks or scenic wonders, followed by family-friendly attractions (42%) and beaches or coastal destinations (41%).

Whether visiting family for the holidays, heading to a national park for backcountry skiing, or planning a winter vacation, RV travel offers a flexible way to bring the comforts of home along for the journey. For RV travel inspiration, trip-planning resources and tips for first-time RVers, visit gorving.com and for additional data on RV ownership, economic impact, and vacation cost comparisons, visit rvia.org.

About the RV Industry Association

With offices in Washington, DC and Elkhart, IN, the RV Industry Association is the leading trade voice of the $159 billion dollar RV industry, representing over 400 RV companies, including manufacturers and component part suppliers who together produce 98 percent of all RVs made in the United States, and approximately 60 percent of RVs produced worldwide.

The 2026 Winter Travel Intentions survey was commissioned by the RV Industry Association and conducted by Cairn Consulting in October 2026. The online survey included 1,208 U.S. residents, with an additional oversample of 600 RVers for comparative analysis. The base sample was statistically balanced to reflect the U.S. population across key demographics, including age, gender, income, and ethnicity, and has a reported margin of error of ±2.74 percentage points. RVers are defined as U.S. residents who have taken a trip in an RV they owned, rented, or borrowed within the past 12 months.

CONTACT: Monika Geraci RV Industry Association (617) 784-2532...