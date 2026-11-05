Science 37 Named 2026“Biotechnology Innovation Of The Year” For Its Direct-To-Patient Clinical Trial Delivery Model

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The BioTech Breakthrough Award recognizes Science 37's Direct-to-Patient Site model for expanding patient access and delivering measurable clinical trial performance nationwide

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37, a nationwide direct-to-patient clinical research site, today announced it has been named “BioTechnology Innovation of the Year” in the 2026 BioTech Breakthrough Awards. The award recognizes Science 37's innovative approach to clinical trial delivery, which redefines the traditional boundaries of a research site by bringing clinical research directly to patients, regardless of where they live.

Traditional clinical trials have long depended on patients living within reasonable traveling distance of a physical research site. Science 37 challenges that paradigm by operating as a single clinical research site with nationwide reach, enabling sponsors to expand access to clinical trials without building an equivalent network of physical sites.

Through centralized medical oversight, investigators licensed across all 50 states, research-grade mobile nursing, and specialized direct-to-patient clinical operations, Science 37 brings the capabilities of a clinical research site directly to patients' homes. The model complements traditional research sites, providing sponsors with an additional approach to reaching patients, accelerating enrollment, and supporting participation throughout the clinical trial journey.

Independent research conducted with the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (Tufts CSDD) demonstrates the measurable impact of this approach:



Greater enrollment contribution: Science 37 enrolled an average of 150 participants per trial, compared with 26 participants at traditional sites.

Meaningful study-level impact: As a single site, Science 37 contributed 20–30% of total enrollment in each trial analyzed.

Stronger participant retention: Science 37 achieved completion rates more than 50% above industry benchmarks. Broader representation: The analysis found stronger representation of women and Black participants, demonstrating the model's potential to reach populations historically underrepresented in clinical research.

“For decades, the clinical research industry has organized feasibility around where research sites are located, rather than the patients the medicines are intended to serve,” said Tyler Van Horn, CEO of Science 37.“Science 37 is changing that paradigm. By bringing the research site directly to patients, we can expand access, reach populations that historically trials have missed, and deliver meaningful results for sponsors. This award recognizes an innovation that is fundamentally changing how and where clinical research can happen.”

Science 37 has supported more than 200 clinical trials across Phases I–IV and observational research and completed more than 14,000 in-home clinical visits. The company has also successfully completed five Phase 3 FDA inspections, each resulting in a No Action Indicated (NAI) classification with zero Form 483 observations, demonstrating that a nationwide direct-to-patient site can operate within rigorous regulatory and quality standards.

“Science 37 is challenging one of the longstanding limitations of clinical research: the assumption that patients must travel to a physical site to participate,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough.“By combining nationwide access with centralized investigator oversight and research-grade clinical operations, Science 37 demonstrates how innovation can expand the reach of clinical trials while maintaining the standards required for high-quality research.”

As clinical development becomes increasingly complex and sponsors seek more efficient, patient-centered approaches to trial execution, Science 37 continues to advance its direct-to-patient site model across therapeutic areas, study designs, and patient populations.

The future of clinical research should not be limited by geography. Science 37 is helping make that future a reality today.

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About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Science 37

Science 37 is a modern clinical research site that delivers trials directly to patients' homes. With nationwide reach and medical licensure across all 50 states, its Direct-to-Patient Site enables sponsors to expand access, improve retention, and enroll more representative patient populations compared to relying solely on a traditional site-based approach.

Science 37 operates under a single Form FDA 1572 and a central IRB, supported by centralized medical oversight, research-grade nursing, and specialized direct-to-patient clinical operations. The company has successfully completed multiple FDA inspections resulting in FDA approvals, achieving No Action Indicated (NAI) classifications with zero Form 483 observations.

With more than a decade of experience, Science 37 has supported over 200 clinical trials across Phases I–IV and observational studies. Its model consistently delivers strong performance, including approximately 86% completion rates and contributing an average of 20–30% of total study enrollment as a single site. These outcomes have been validated by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (Tufts CSDD).

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