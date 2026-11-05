Solid Biosciences To Participate In The Guggenheim 3Rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including SGT-003 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), SGT-212 for Friedreich's ataxia (FA), SGT-501 for catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), SGT-601 for TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid's mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn at Solid Biosciences and X at @Solid_Bio.
Investor Contact:
Nicole Anderson
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Solid Biosciences Inc.
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Media Contact:
Amir Khan
Corporate Affairs Practice
Syneos Health
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(347) 249-0230
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