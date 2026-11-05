Jacksonville Photographer Mark Krancer Receives Two Awards Of Excellence In The 2026 World Awards For African Imagery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kram Kran Photo founder recognized for“A Mother's Love” and“Elephant Embrace,” made in South Africa; honors follow Florida Trust for Historic Preservation awards in 2023 and 2025

JACKSONVILLE, FL, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Krancer, the photographer behind Kram Kran Photo, has received two Awards of Excellence in the 2026 World Awards for African Imagery for photographs he made on a trip to South Africa in August 2022.“A Mother's Love” was recognized in the African Culture & Life category, and“Elephant Embrace” in the African Wildlife category.

The World Awards for African Imagery are organized by the North America Photography Association and the World Cultural Arts Organization. The competition is open to professional and amateur photographers worldwide and recognizes images of Africa's landscapes, wildlife, culture, and cities for originality, storytelling, and technical quality.

The recognition adds to a decade of regional and national honors for the award-winning photographer in Jacksonville. The Florida Trust for Historic Preservation presented him its Florida Preservation Award for Outstanding Media/Communications in 2023, for“Jacksonville's Architectural Heritage: Landmarks for the Future, Bicentennial Edition,” and again in 2025. Readers of Jacksonville.com named him Best Photographer in the 2018 Bold City Best awards. He took first place in the Union Terminal Warehouse historic preservation photography contest and received the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville's“The Art of Giving” award. His photograph“Life in the River,” made in Jacksonville's Memorial Park as Hurricane Irma flooded the St. Johns River in September 2017, was selected for National Geographic's“Climate Action in Your Community” assignment. His work has been exhibited at Jacksonville International Airport and the Museum of Science and History.

“The South Africa trip opened my eyes to a whole different world, and has invoked even more wanderlust for me and my wife ever since. It is a great joy when photos I take of my journeys are well received,” Krancer said.“Having that work recognized alongside photographers from around the world means a lot. I photograph buildings, food, events, and landscapes for a living, and the goal is the same every time: make something people appreciate.”

Krancer founded Kram Kran Photo in 2015 after moving to Jacksonville's Riverside neighborhood. As an event photographer in Jacksonville, Florida, he photographs corporate and nonprofit events, and his commercial work covers corporate headshots, food, products, and architecture. Clients include the Florida Trust for Historic Preservation, Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority, Florida Main Street, Airbnb, DoorDash, GrubHub, the City of Jacksonville, and The Bolles School. He also documents historic buildings for preservation organizations across Florida and is an FAA Part 107 certified drone pilot.

In 2026 Kram Kran Photo launched a new website at kramkranphoto.com, with an event and commercial photography portfolio, a shop for fine art photography prints, and“Photographic Memory,” Krancer's 148-page hardbound book of landscapes, cityscapes, and the stories behind them.

Krancer splits his time between Jacksonville and Franklin, North Carolina, and photographs assignments across Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee, and beyond. A full list of his awards is at kramkranphoto.com/awards.

About Kram Kran Photo

Kram Kran Photo is the photography studio of Mark Krancer, founded in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2015. The studio provides event, commercial, architectural, food, portrait, and drone photography for businesses and organizations across the Southeast, documents historic buildings for preservation projects, and sells fine art prints and the book“Photographic Memory” at shop.kramkranphoto.com.

What awards did Mark Krancer of Kram Kran Photo receive in the 2026 World Awards for African Imagery?

Mark Krancer of Kram Kran Photo received two Awards of Excellence in the 2026 World Awards for African Imagery: one in the African Culture & Life category for“A Mother's Love” and one in the African Wildlife category for“Elephant Embrace,” both made in South Africa in August 2022.

What photography services does Kram Kran Photo offer?

Kram Kran Photo provides corporate and nonprofit event photography, commercial photography including corporate head shots, food, product, and architectural work, historic preservation documentation, and FAA Part 107 certified drone photography, with assignments across Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

Where can I buy Mark Krancer's fine art prints and book?

Fine art prints by Mark Krancer and his 148-page hardbound book“Photographic Memory” are sold through the Kram Kran Photo shop at shop.kramkranphoto.com.

Media contact: Mark Krancer, Kram Kran Photo, 904.624.2848,...,

CONTACT: Kram Kran Photo 692 Porto Cristo, St. Augustine, Florida, 32092, United States 904.624.2848