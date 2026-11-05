Britecore To Host Webinar On The Future Of AI In P&C Insurance, From Copilots To Agentic AI

Scheduled for Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time, the webinar will explore where AI is delivering practical business value today and how emerging agentic AI capabilities will enable insurers to automate and coordinate increasingly sophisticated workflows. Attendees will also gain insight into BriteCore's AI strategy and roadmap, including a live demonstration of its AI copilots in action.

As AI adoption accelerates across the P&C insurance industry, insurers face a growing challenge: moving beyond standalone AI tools to solutions that deliver meaningful improvements in productivity, efficiency, and business performance. Realizing AI's full potential requires more than adding intelligent assistants to existing applications. It requires AI that is embedded directly into core insurance workflows, connected to business data, and governed to support reliable, responsible use.

BriteCore is advancing this vision through an AI strategy that begins with purpose-built copilots designed to help insurance professionals work faster and access information more easily. Its roadmap extends to connectors and plugins that enable agentic AI, and ultimately to multi-agent systems capable of coordinating complex processes across insurance operations.

“AI represents an enormous opportunity for P&C insurers, but the real value comes from applying it within the systems and workflows that power their businesses,” said Ray Villeneuve, CEO of BriteCore.“We believe the future of insurance technology lies in combining the intelligence of AI with the data, business context, and capabilities of the core platform. Our approach is designed to help insurers capture practical benefits today while establishing a foundation for increasingly autonomous operations.”

During the webinar, attendees will learn about:



AI's impact on P&C insurance: Where AI is creating measurable business value today and how emerging technologies are changing the way insurers operate.

Embedded and responsible AI: Why integrating AI directly into core insurance workflows, with access to relevant business data and context, is critical to delivering reliable results.

BriteCore's AI roadmap: How the platform is evolving from purpose-built copilots to agentic AI capabilities and, ultimately, multi-agent systems that coordinate sophisticated insurance workflows. AI copilots in action: A live demonstration of BriteCore AI copilots, showcasing how embedded intelligence can help insurance professionals work more efficiently.

The webinar will feature insights from BriteCore's product and solutions experts, combining industry perspectives, practical examples, and a forward-looking discussion of how AI will continue to reshape core insurance technology.

P&C insurance executives, technology leaders, and business professionals are encouraged to attend to learn how they can move beyond AI experimentation and prepare their organizations for the next generation of intelligent insurance operations.

About BriteCore

BriteCore provides P&C insurers with a cloud-native, AI-embedded core insurance platform designed to drive business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver unmatched flexibility. The BriteCore Platform enables insurers to seamlessly manage policies, billing, and claims; rapidly configure new products; and access comprehensive reporting and analytics within a unified core system.

Trusted by more than 100 insurers across North America, BriteCore empowers mid-size carriers and fast-growing MGAs to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and compete confidently in today's digital insurance landscape.

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