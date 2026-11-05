Genius Group And Koding Next Launch National AI Robotics Competition Across Indonesia

National competition to feature a series of robotics training camps across Indonesia, with finals hosted at the Genius Future Festival at Nuanu, Bali in 2027.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) ( "Genius Group", "GNS" or the "Company" ), a leading AI-powered education group, today announced the launch of a national Enjoy AI robotics competition across Indonesia in partnership with PT Koding Next Indonesia (“Koding Next”).

At the Genius Future Summit taking place this week at Genius City, Nuanu, Bali, Genius Group and Koding Next signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch and operate a national Enjoy AI robotics competition across Indonesia.

Enjoy AI is the world's largest youth robotics and AI competition, organized by the Federation of Global Youth Artificial Intelligence, with over 800 events per year across more than 50 countries and over one million participants globally. The competition is designed for students aged 3 to 22 and uses WhalesBot robotics hardware and programming tools.

Koding Next, Southeast Asia's largest coding and robotics school for children with over 100,000 parents served and 35+ locations across Indonesia and Malaysia, is the licensed partner for Enjoy AI in Indonesia. Under the MOU, the Parties have committed to:



Launch a national Enjoy AI robotics competition targeting 1,000 students across Indonesia in the first 12 months, with qualifying rounds held at schools, Koding Next centres and Genius Campuses nationwide;



Organize a series of robotics training camps throughout the year, where students will learn robotics fundamentals, coding, and AI skills, and plan and design their competition entries using WhalesBot hardware;



Host the national finals at the Genius Future Festival at Genius City, Nuanu, Bali in 2027, with winners qualifying for the Enjoy AI Global Final; and

Deploy Koding Next as technology partner to Genius School and Genius City, providing EdTech consultancy, coding and AI curricula, robotics kits, teacher training, and STEM event support.



The 2026 Enjoy AI season features continental open events across five continents: the Americas Open (Canada), Asian Open (Vietnam), European Open (Bosnia & Herzegovina), African Open (Ghana), and Eurasian Open (Turkey), with a Global Final in December 2026. The Indonesia national competition will be the first full-country programme organized through a Genius Group partnership.

Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group, commented:“We are thrilled to partner with Koding Next to bring the Enjoy AI competition to Indonesia at scale. Robotics and AI literacy are no longer optional skills. They are the foundations for the future. By targeting 1,000 students in our first year and building towards a national finals at the Genius Future Festival, we are creating a learning pathway that takes students from their first robotics camp all the way to the world stage.”

Mateusz Rybinski, Group CEO of Koding Next said“We are excited to be growing Koding Next's world-class AI and Robotics education expertise across Indonesia, in partnership with Genius School and the wider Genius City ecosystem. Our camps, curricula, teacher training and WhalesBot robotics hardware will enhance Genius Group's Future School offering and give Indonesian students a competitive edge in STEM education across Asia.”

The partnership comes at a critical time for AI and robotics skills development in Southeast Asia. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, 62 out of every 100 workers in Southeast Asia will require retraining by 2030, with AI and big data among the fastest-growing skills and 96% of employers in the region prioritising workforce upskilling. [1]

A joint study by LinkedIn and Access Partnership found that while AI talent in Southeast Asia has tripled since 2016, the supply is not growing fast enough to meet demand, with AI job postings increasing 2.4 times and an estimated 164 million workers across the region (57% of the workforce) expected to be impacted by generative AI. [2]

Indonesia is responding with one of the most ambitious national AI education programmes in the region. In the 2025-2026 school year, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education introduced coding and AI as elective subjects in 59,000 schools nationwide, with a target of training 361,000 teachers in coding, deep learning and AI competencies in 2026. [3] In parallel with the Ministry's initiative, the Indonesian Smart Technology Society (MTCI) has proposed a standardised national robotics and coding curriculum and integrated AI Hub to support inclusive access across the country. [4]

Sources

[1] World Economic Forum, The Future of Jobs in South-Eastern Asia, May 2025. 62 out of every 100 workers in Southeast Asia expected to require retraining by 2030; 96% of employers prioritising workforce upskilling.

[2] LinkedIn and Access Partnership, Harnessing AI: Transforming Southeast Asia's Workforce, January 2025. AI talent tripled 2016–2024; supply not meeting demand; 2.4x increase in AI job postings; 164 million workers (57% of workforce) impacted by generative AI.

[3] Antara News, Ministry Targets 361,000 Teachers for Coding, AI Training in 2026, January 2026. Coding and AI introduced as elective subjects in 59,000 schools for the 2025–2026 school year.

[4] Asia Education Review, Indonesia Pushes Inclusive Robotics Education Nationwide, February 2026. VP Gibran champions robotics and AI access for Islamic boarding schools and special needs schools; MTCI proposes standardised national robotics curriculum.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a global education group delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 6 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit geniusgroup.ai

About Koding Next

PT Koding Next Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest coding and technology school for children, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Jakarta. Koding Next operates 35+ locations across Indonesia and Malaysia, has served over 100,000 parents, sold 51,000+ courses and trained 3,600+ teachers. Its curriculum covers coding, game development, robotics, AI, cybersecurity and entrepreneurship for ages 4 to 16. Koding Next is the licensed partner for the Enjoy AI competition in Indonesia and the exclusive partner of WhalesBot in Indonesia, providing WhalesBot's AI and robotics hardware systems for STEM education and competition use. To learn more, visit kodingnext.com

About Enjoy AI and WhalesBot

Enjoy AI is an international robotics and AI competition organized by the Federation of Global Youth Artificial Intelligence, a US non-profit dedicated to popularizing artificial intelligence among youth. With over 800 events annually across 50+ countries and more than one million participants, Enjoy AI is recognized as one of the world's largest youth robotics competitions. WhalesBot, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a global leader in STEM and AI education robotics, providing the hardware and programming systems used in Enjoy AI competitions, with over one million units sold in 81+ countries. To learn more, visit enjoyaiglobal.org and whalesbot.ai

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