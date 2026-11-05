Remofirst Launches A Global Infrastructure To Help Companies Manage And Pay Experts For AI Training

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The EOR platform helps robotics companies, AI labs, and AI training-data providers compliantly employ, verify, and pay the domain experts, reviewers, and data annotators who train their models, in 185+ countries

Key Takeaways:



RemoFirst has launched a dedicated solution that lets robotics companies, AI labs, and AI training-data providers employ and manage domain experts, reviewers, evaluators, and data annotators in 185+ countries.

Identity checks, local contracts, and milestone-based pay run in a single workflow, so AI companies can bring a specialist on the same day and pay them as milestones are met. AI companies get a defensible audit trail for enterprise due diligence, showing exactly who is touching their customers' data.



SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoFirst, a leading employer of record (EOR) platform, has launched a dedicated solution for companies that build and train AI models that rely on human expertise to train and improve their models. It lets robotics companies, AI labs, and AI training-data providers employ and manage domain experts, reviewers, evaluators, and data annotators anywhere in RemoFirst's 185+ countries, with identity checks, local contracts, and milestone-based pay in a single workflow.

The launch builds on RemoFirst's work as an employment partner to leading AI data labeling companies, whose 500,000+ experts help train models for top AI labs, like OpenAI and Anthropic.

“The right experts for training a model could be anywhere, and they won't wait on slow onboarding or late payments,” said Nurasyl Serik, CEO of RemoFirst.“We already help AI leaders and AI data labeling companies hire world-class talent globally. Now any AI company can bring a specialist on the same day, pay them as milestones are met, and show their customers a compliance record that holds up.”

Why do AI companies need this now?

The experts who train AI models are now physicians, lawyers, engineers, and scientists, and the best of them have options. Rushed onboarding, repeated paperwork, and net-30 payment cycles push them to other projects before they deliver their first task. Meanwhile, AI companies' own enterprise customers want an audit trail: exactly who is touching their data, and proof that every legal box was checked before a deal closes.

What's included?



Identity: Instant, enterprise-grade KYC/KYB and background checks, giving AI companies a defensible audit trail for enterprise due diligence.

Compliance: Localized contracts generated in seconds for 185+ countries, with IP protection built in.

Execution: Automated time-tracking and milestone-based payments in multiple currencies, so experts are paid on time for completed work rather than on a fixed net-30 cycle.

Your brand, our infrastructure: API access and white-label options put RemoFirst's compliance engine inside an AI company's own platform, so experts never leave for a third-party portal.

Migration without friction: RemoFirst moves existing contractor bases over from other providers, managing communication and re-contracting so AI training cycles see zero downtime. Next-gen support: Dedicated account managers who understand the AI/ML landscape, plus 24/7 support for experts in every time zone.



How can AI companies get started?

Whether a team needs 10 heart surgeons or 10,000 data annotators, the workflow stays the same. AI companies can book a demo at remofirst.com/request-a-demo.

About RemoFirst

RemoFirst is an AI-powered global Employer of Record platform built for affordability and scale. Trusted by startups, SMBs, and global enterprises, RemoFirst enables companies to compliantly employ talent in 185+ countries, starting at just $199 per employee per month. With a lean operating model, proprietary partner network, and a technology-first approach, RemoFirst makes global employment accessible, scalable, and cost-efficient. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

Angelica Krauss, VP of Marketing

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