Globalstar Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| GLOBALSTAR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenue:
|Service revenue
|$
|65,386
|$
|69,635
|$
|192,085
|$
|189,918
|Subscriber equipment sales
|5,517
|4,210
|13,654
|11,107
|Total revenue
|70,903
|73,845
|205,739
|201,025
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of services (exclusive of depreciation, amortization, and accretion shown separately below)
|24,939
|22,206
|71,974
|60,310
|Cost of subscriber equipment sales
|4,159
|3,422
|10,021
|8,350
|Marketing, general and administrative
|14,775
|11,347
|52,628
|32,619
|Stock-based compensation
|2,484
|4,906
|7,912
|17,812
|Reduction in the value and disposal of long-lived assets
|-
|115
|64
|7,153
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|16,935
|21,693
|52,134
|66,980
|Total operating expenses
|63,292
|63,689
|194,733
|193,224
|Income from operations
|7,611
|10,156
|11,006
|7,801
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income and expense, net of amounts capitalized
|(23,910
|)
|(11,029
|)
|(64,384
|)
|(26,402
|)
|Foreign currency (loss) gain
|(1,832
|)
|(588
|)
|(4,829
|)
|15,484
|Gain on contingent interest feature within 2024 Debt Repayment
|3,822
|-
|8,003
|-
|Other (expense) income and derivative gain
|(8
|)
|3,651
|36
|9,935
|Total other expense
|(21,928
|)
|(7,966
|)
|(61,174
|)
|(983
|)
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(14,317
|)
|2,190
|(50,168
|)
|6,818
|Income tax expense
|1,365
|1,100
|6,871
|3,851
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(15,682
|)
|$
|1,090
|$
|(57,039
|)
|$
|2,967
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|(18,355
|)
|(1,583
|)
|(64,971
|)
|(4,965
|)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic (1)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|(0.50
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Diluted (1)
|(0.14
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.50
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic (1)
|129,581
|126,688
|129,044
|126,593
|Diluted (1)
|129,581
|126,688
|129,044
|126,593
|(1)
|All historical share and per share amounts for the periods prior to the completion of the 1:15 reverse stock split on February 10, 2025 reflected in this press release have been adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split.
| GLOBALSTAR, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except par value and share data)
(Unaudited)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|329,935
|$
|447,471
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,420 and $1,468, respectively
|22,314
|19,976
|Inventory
|11,198
|9,614
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|19,248
|19,667
|Total current assets
|382,695
|496,728
|Property and equipment, net
|1,659,028
|1,305,458
|Operating lease right of use assets, net
|65,899
|66,698
|Prepaid network costs
|247,902
|198,375
|Derivative asset
|-
|114,461
|Intangible and other assets, net of accumulated amortization of $17,450 and $12,511, respectively
|145,687
|144,545
|Total assets
|$
|2,501,211
|$
|2,326,265
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|59,100
|$
|31,835
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|71,900
|56,022
|Accrued network construction costs
|65,469
|55,218
|Payables to affiliates
|227
|391
|Deferred revenue, net
|44,166
|62,020
|Total current liabilities
|240,862
|205,486
|Long-term debt
|293,750
|451,953
|Operating lease liabilities
|56,519
|54,549
|Deferred revenue, net
|1,168,695
|806,930
|Other non-current liabilities
|464,184
|451,618
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,983,148
|1,765,050
|Total liabilities
|2,224,010
|1,970,536
|Stockholders' equity:
|Series A Perpetual Preferred Stock of $0.0001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized and 149,425 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|-
|-
|Voting Common Stock of $0.0001 par value; 143,333,334 shares authorized; 129,617,331 and 128,050,400 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|13
|13
|Additional paid-in capital
|2,492,740
|2,489,227
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|6,700
|3,286
|Retained deficit
|(2,222,252
|)
|(2,136,797
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|277,201
|355,729
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,501,211
|$
|2,326,265
| GLOBALSTAR, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(15,682
|)
|$
|1,090
|$
|(57,039
|)
|$
|2,967
|Interest income and expense, net
|23,910
|11,029
|64,384
|26,402
|Derivative gain
|-
|(3,582
|)
|-
|(9,486
|)
|Income tax expense
|1,365
|1,100
|6,871
|3,851
|Depreciation, amortization, and accretion
|16,935
|21,693
|52,134
|66,980
|EBITDA (1)
|26,528
|31,330
|66,350
|90,714
|Non-cash compensation
|2,484
|4,906
|7,912
|17,812
|Foreign exchange and other
|1,840
|519
|4,792
|(15,988
|)
|Reduction in the value and disposal of long-lived assets
|-
|115
|64
|7,153
|Non-cash expenses associated with the License Agreement (2)
|885
|704
|2,656
|3,321
|Transaction costs
|2,339
|-
|15,925
|702
|Non-cash gain on contingent interest feature within the 2024 Debt Repayment
|(3,822
|)
|-
|(8,003
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|30,254
|$
|37,574
|$
|89,696
|$
|103,714
|(1)
| EBITDA represents earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, accretion and derivative (gains)/losses. Adjusted EBITDA excludes non-cash compensation expense, reduction in the value of assets, foreign exchange (gains)/losses, and certain other non-cash or non-recurring charges as applicable. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to manage the Company's business and to compare its results more closely to the results of its peers. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measurements, such as net loss. These terms, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measurement of its operating performance. The Company believes it best reflects changes across time in the Company's performance, including the effects of pricing, cost control and other operational decisions. The Company's management uses Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of its annual operating budget. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA also is useful to investors because it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies in similar industries. As indicated, Adjusted EBITDA does not include interest expense on borrowed money or depreciation expense on our capital assets or the payment of income taxes, which are necessary elements of the Company's operations. Because Adjusted EBITDA does not account for these expenses, its utility as a measure of the Company's operating performance has material limitations. Because of these limitations, the Company's management does not view Adjusted EBITDA in isolation and also uses other measurements, such as revenues and operating profit, to measure operating performance.
|(2)
|In connection with the License Agreement with XCOM, the Company entered into a Support Services Agreement (the "SSA"). Fees payable by Globalstar pursuant to the SSA were paid in shares of its common stock prior to its termination in 2025. Costs also include the non-cash intangible asset technology amortization associated with the initial purchase of certain intangible assets made in the form of Globalstar common stock.
| GLOBALSTAR, INC.
SCHEDULE OF SELECTED OPERATING METRICS
(In thousands, except subscriber and ARPU data)
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30, 2026
| September 30, 2025
| September 30, 2026
| September 30, 2025
|Service revenue:
|Wholesale capacity services
|$
|44,603
|$
|47,346
|$
|130,984
|$
|126,440
|Subscriber services
|Commercial IoT
|7,694
|6,867
|22,656
|20,498
|SPOT
|8,594
|9,452
|25,853
|28,047
|Duplex
|3,283
|4,726
|8,574
|11,855
|Government and other services
|1,212
|1,244
|4,018
|3,078
|Total service revenue
|65,386
|69,635
|192,085
|189,918
|Subscriber equipment sales
|5,517
|4,210
|13,654
|11,107
|Total revenue
|$
|70,903
|$
|73,845
|$
|205,739
|$
|201,025
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30, 2026
| September 30, 2025
| September 30, 2026
| September 30, 2025
|Average number of subscribers for the period:
|Commercial IoT
|591,114
|542,715
|576,532
|531,559
|SPOT
|202,952
|220,609
|206,460
|225,236
|Duplex
|14,673
|20,220
|15,704
|21,569
|Other
|182
|229
|194
|239
|Total
|808,921
|783,773
|798,890
|778,603
|ARPU (monthly) (1)
|Commercial IoT
|$
|4.34
|$
|4.22
|$
|4.37
|$
|4.28
|SPOT
|14.12
|14.28
|13.91
|13.84
|Duplex
|74.58
|77.91
|60.66
|61.07
|(1)
|ARPU measures service revenue per month divided by the average number of subscribers during that month. Average monthly revenue per user as so defined may not be similar to average monthly revenue per unit as defined by other companies in the Company's industry, is not a measurement under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information contained in the Company's statement of operations. The Company believes that average monthly revenue per user provides useful information concerning the appeal of its rate plans and service offerings and its performance in attracting and retaining high value customers.
| GLOBALSTAR, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Net cash provided by operating activities (1)
|$
|296,873
|$
|445,762
|Less: payments received pursuant to the Infrastructure Prepayment
|(209,572
|)
|(299,575
|)
|Less: capital expenditures, excluding reimbursable network purchases (2)
|(20,533
|)
|(12,936
|)
|Adjusted free cash flow (3)
|$
|66,768
|$
|133,251
|(1)
|Net cash provided by operating activities is calculated under GAAP and is reflected in the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows.
|(2)
|Excludes the reimbursable portion of upfront network purchases for the Phase 2 Service Period and the Extended MSS Network pursuant to the Updated Services Agreements. The costs are reimbursed under such agreements in future periods.
|(3)
|Free cash flow is calculated using net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (which may also be referred to as network upgrades). The Company excludes capital expenditure payments made pursuant to the Updated Services Agreements; amounts which are prepaid by the Customer pursuant to such agreements, that are recorded as operating cash flows, are also excluded from this calculation as those amounts are used to fund associated capital expenditures. Free cash flow as so defined may not be similar to free cash flow as defined by other companies, is not a measurement under GAAP and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information contained in the Company's consolidated financial statements. The Company believes that free cash flow is a useful financial metric concerning liquidity, reflecting available cash after capital expenditures, that may be used to fund general corporate expenditures as well as for investments in strategic growth opportunities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment