Nova Anchora Announces $23 Million Financing To Advance Topical Collagen VII Therapy For Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Financing led by Viking Global Investors alongside a syndicate of venture philanthropy investors with deep expertise in epidermolysis bullosa

Proceeds to support scale-up manufacturing, IND-enabling development of NvA-021, and advance the program through an initial clinical proof-of-concept study

BOSTON, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Anchora, a biotechnology company developing a corrective topical protein therapy for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), today announced a $23 million equity financing led by Viking Global Investors, with participation from DEBRA Research gGmbH, EB Research Partnership (EBRP), the EB Medical Research Foundation (EBMRF), and Cure EB. The round includes an initial tranche and additional capital committed subject to the achievement of specified development milestones.

The financing is intended to support the advancement of Nova Anchora's lead candidate, NvA-021, through an initial clinical proof-of-concept study. Building on progress in manufacturing and preclinical development, the company plans to use the proceeds to complete investigational new drug (IND)-enabling studies, manufacture clinical supply, submit an IND application to the FDA, and conduct the clinical study.

DEB is a rare genetic disease in which type VII collagen (C7), a protein essential to keeping the skin's protective layer intact, is absent or does not function properly. The resulting fragility means even minor skin friction can result in blistering and open wounds. Despite advances in treatment, significant unmet needs remain, including options that enable patients to treat more of their wounds and fit more easily into routine care at home.

NvA-021 is an investigational topical gel containing recombinant human C7, designed for application to wounds during routine bandage changes. The therapy is intended to supply functional C7 directly to the affected skin and help restore the anchoring structures that connect the epidermis to the underlying dermis. NvA-021 is being developed for storage at home and application by patients or caregivers during routine bandage changes.

“Our goal is to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people with DEB,” said Jason Bhardwaj, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nova Anchora.“This financing supports a substantial next phase of development, including scale-up manufacturing, IND-enabling studies, and advancing NvA-021 through an initial clinical proof-of-concept study.”

“Recent advances have changed what we can offer people living with DEB, but patients still face a substantial burden of wounds and daily care,” said Peter Marinkovich, M.D., co-founder and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board of Nova Anchora and Associate Professor of Dermatology at Stanford University.“The extent of disease burden and the challenges of clinical management differ from patient to patient and evolve over time. Expanding our treatment options is essential to meeting those needs and building on the progress already achieved.”

“Seeing science that we supported years ago now nearing clinical stages of development is incredibly meaningful for the EB community,” said Michael Hund, CEO of EBRP, the initial philanthropic funder of the underlying research at Stanford University.“For families living with EB, the need for additional treatment options remains urgent. We're proud to support the Nova Anchora team as they take the important steps from laboratory to patient treatment.”

“At DEBRA Research, we bring drug-development experience and deep relationships across the EB community to the companies we support,” said Martin Steiner, Ph.D., Managing Director of DEBRA Research.“Nova Anchora's scientific approach and the team's progress give us confidence in its potential to address important gaps in DEB treatment. We are excited to continue our investment in the company as it advances toward clinical studies.”

Nova Anchora has received pre-IND feedback from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Its C7 therapeutic program has also received FDA Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations. NvA-021 remains investigational, and its safety and efficacy have not been established.

About Nova Anchora

Nova Anchora is a biotechnology company developing a corrective topical protein therapy for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe rare genetic skin disease. Co-founded by Jason Bhardwaj and Dr. Peter Marinkovich, the company is advancing NvA-021, an investigational recombinant collagen VII gel designed for application during routine wound care. Built on technology licensed from Stanford University, Nova Anchora's mission is to improve the lives of people affected by DEB. For more information, please visit .



About Viking Global Investors

Founded in 1999, Viking Global Investors (“Viking”) is a global investment firm with a long-term, fundamental, research-intensive approach to investing. Viking manages more than $56 billion of capital across public and private investments. Viking has offices in Stamford, New York, London, and San Francisco, and is registered as an investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit .

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Nova Anchora, LLC

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