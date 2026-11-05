MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Under NIST SP 800-88 Revision 2, Media Duplication Systems' new guidance separates media suitability, NSA/CSS model status and federal procurement eligibility

Newark, DE, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Duplication Systems (MDS), a Newark, Delaware supplier of degaussers, drive-erasure systems and destruction equipment since 1992, today published equipment-selection guidance for government and defense buyers after NIST SP 800-88 Revision 2 warned that many existing degaussers may lack sufficient force for higher-coercivity magnetic media and can leave drives inoperable without sanitizing the target data.

The guidance separates three checks that can arise during the same equipment purchase: whether a degausser is appropriate for the media, whether the exact model appears on the current NSA/CSS Evaluated Products List when an NSA requirement applies, and whether the equipment satisfies procurement requirements such as Trade Agreements Act eligibility.

NIST SP 800-88 Revision 2 treats properly matched degaussing as a purge sanitization technique for magnetic media. The guidance states that degaussing was not considered an approved destroy sanitization technique at the time of publication and points organizations to IEEE 2883 and applicable NSA/CSS requirements for further technical guidance.

That distinction matters because making a drive unusable does not, by itself, establish that the target data was successfully sanitized.

“Government and ITAD customers can be dealing with several different outcomes in the same project,” said Michelle Boyce, vice president of marketing at Media Duplication Systems.“They may need a degausser for magnetic media, a shredder for drives that have to be destroyed and a wiping system for assets they plan to resell or redeploy. The equipment has to match the media and the requirement for each group of devices.”

Higher-Coercivity Media Can Change Whether an Existing Degausser Is Suitable

Degaussing depends on the strength of the degausser relative to the coercivity of the magnetic media being processed.

NIST SP 800-88 Revision 2 notes that changes in magnetic recording technology have complicated the use of degaussing as a purge technique. Many existing degaussers may not have sufficient force to effectively degauss higher-coercivity media.

The resulting failure can be misleading. NIST notes that degaussing can damage some media enough to make it inoperable while failing to sanitize the target data.

A drive that no longer functions is therefore not, on its own, evidence that a purge succeeded.

NSA/CSS Evaluated Status Applies to the Exact Model

NSA/CSS maintains an Evaluated Products List for magnetic degaussers that have met its requirements for sanitizing specified magnetic storage media.

Evaluated status belongs to the individual product model. It does not automatically extend to another degausser from the same manufacturer, supplier or product family.

The evaluated media also matter. An NSA/CSS listing establishes the status of a particular model under the conditions identified for that equipment; it does not make every listed degausser interchangeable across all magnetic storage devices.

For classified hard drives governed by applicable NSA/CSS requirements, degaussing and physical destruction are separate steps. Current NSA/CSS sanitization guidance provides for degaussing hard disk drives with an evaluated degausser and highly recommends physically deforming the platters afterward.

TAA Eligibility Remains a Separate Procurement Requirement

Technical suitability does not resolve whether equipment qualifies for a particular federal acquisition.

Trade Agreements Act eligibility can apply when equipment is purchased through a federal procurement subject to the Trade Agreements clause. Under FAR 52.225-5, covered acquisitions generally require eligible U.S.-made or designated-country end products, subject to the terms and exceptions of the procurement.

A degausser can be technically appropriate for the magnetic media without satisfying the procurement requirements of a particular acquisition. TAA eligibility likewise does not establish that a product appears on an NSA/CSS Evaluated Products List or that it is suitable for the drives being processed.

MDS's equipment-selection guidance treats media suitability, NSA/CSS evaluated status and procurement eligibility as independent determinations rather than interchangeable forms of compliance.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: What happens to a degausser already in service that is not rated for newer drives?

Answer: Its suitability depends on the exact model's rated capability and the magnetic media being processed. NIST SP 800-88 Revision 2 notes that insufficient degaussing force can leave media inoperable without sanitizing the target data, so a drive that no longer powers on is not evidence of a successful purge. Media Duplication Systems' equipment-selection guidance uses the media type and the degausser's rated capability as separate checks before NSA/CSS listing status is considered.

Question: Does degaussing count as physical destruction under NIST SP 800-88 Revision 2?

Answer: No. NIST SP 800-88 Revision 2 treats properly matched degaussing as a purge sanitization technique, while physical destruction is a separate process when the governing requirement calls for the media itself to be destroyed. Media Duplication Systems supplies degaussing and physical destruction equipment as separate categories because some government and defense environments require both steps.

Question: Can an NSA-listed degausser be used on any magnetic hard drive?

Answer: Not automatically. The exact model's evaluated media and operating requirements still apply, and advances in magnetic recording technology can change whether a degausser has sufficient force for a particular drive. Media Duplication Systems' guidance treats an NSA/CSS listing as confirmation of a model's evaluated status, not proof that the same model is appropriate for every magnetic hard drive.

Question: Can a degausser meet the sanitization requirement but still fail a federal procurement requirement?

Answer: Yes. Technical sanitization requirements and federal procurement eligibility are separate. A system may support the required purge method while still requiring a separate country-of-origin determination when the acquisition is subject to Trade Agreements Act requirements. Media Duplication Systems' guidance separates TAA eligibility from media suitability and NSA/CSS evaluated status so the three requirements are not treated as interchangeable forms of compliance.

About Media Duplication Systems

Media Duplication Systems (MDS) has supplied purpose-built hardware for data duplication, sanitization and destruction since 1992. Its product portfolio includes duplication and imaging systems for SSDs, HDDs, USB drives, SD and CF cards and LTO Ultrium tapes. MDS also supplies secure erasure, degaussing and physical data destruction equipment, along with systems for diagnostics, media testing, data recovery and computer forensics. Learn more at mediaduplicationsystems.com.

CONTACT: Majed Soufi Zen Media...