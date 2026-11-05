Eco Depot's CCT Finalizing Participation In $100 Million Dredging Contract For Mexico's Landmark $4 Billion Punta Colonet Megaport Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Depot, Inc. (OTCID: ECDP) (“Eco Depot” or the“Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Compañía Constructora de Tijuana, S.A. de C.V. (“CCT”), has secured a role in the dredging work for the Punta Colonet Port in Baja California, Mexico.

According to CCT management, the dredging portion of the Punta Colonet Megaport Project has been awarded to CCT in collaboration with an established Netherlands-based construction company. The initial dredging contract is valued at approximately US$100 million, with the parties agreeing to a 60/40 participation structure, representing a projected US$40 million allocation to CCT. The identity of CCT's Netherlands-based partner will be disclosed once the remaining contractual details have been finalized and the parties have authorized its public announcement.

Based on the agreed participation structure, CCT anticipates approximately US$40 million in contract value from the initial dredging phase, with the potential for additional opportunities as the scope of work and project development progress. The final contract value attributable to CCT will be subject to the definitive contractual arrangements, actual work performed, and final project reconciliation.

The award marks another step forward for CCT as it grows in Mexico's large infrastructure market. Baja California officials estimate the full Punta Colonet project at about US$4 billion.

For now, CCT's role covers only the dredging work. The company plans to pursue more construction work as later phases of the project open for bidding.

A New Front Door for North American Trade

Punta Colonet sits on Mexico's Pacific coast, about 240 kilometers (roughly 150 miles) south of the U.S. border. It is being built as a major shipping and logistics hub linking Asia, Mexico and North America.

The port will add deep-water space for large container ships. It will also give shippers a modern alternative to West Coast shipping routes that are growing more crowded every year.

According to Mexico's Secretariat of the Navy (SEMAR), plans call for a harbor about 17.5 meters (roughly 57 feet) deep, along with modern cargo equipment, logistics technology, industrial space and transportation links.

The site covers about 2,769 hectares (about 6,840 acres). It will be built in stages, with work continuing into the next decade. Government projections suggest the project could create about 30,000 direct and indirect jobs and greatly expand Mexico's ability to export across the Pacific.

For Baja California, Punta Colonet is more than a port. The state sees it as a center for regional growth that ties together manufacturing, transportation, industry and global trade.

Why Dredging Matters

Dredging is one of the most important steps in building a deep-water port. It means digging up and removing material from the sea floor to create shipping channels and harbors deep enough for large cargo ships. At Punta Colonet, this work is part of what will give the port its planned deep-water capacity.

By taking on this specialized work, CCT joins the early stage of a project designed to serve global shipping for decades. The work is expected to involve close teamwork with experienced marine construction specialists and to meet all required engineering, environmental and project standards.

Part of a Major Public-Private Project

Punta Colonet is being developed by the Administración Portuaria Integral del Estado de Baja California, S.A. de C.V. (API BC), the state-majority port authority leading the project.

The Government of Baja California and Mexico's federal maritime authorities support the project. Grupo ICA also has a role in the project's development structure. In 2025, the federal government granted a 50-year port concession, a long-term agreement to develop and operate the port.

The full project includes many kinds of construction: dredging and harbor work, breakwaters and coastal protection, container terminals and cargo facilities, road and rail links, industrial and logistics buildings, and utilities and energy systems.

CCT plans to review and bid on future work packages that match its skills as they become available. Any future awards will depend on the bidding process, contract terms, qualifications and project timing.

Building on Experience With Mexico's Landmark Projects

CCT's work at Punta Colonet follows its previously disclosed construction work on some of Mexico's most important projects, including the Dos Bocas Refinery and the Tren Maya railway.

Those projects showed CCT's skill in civil construction, industrial support work, drainage, materials handling and transportation infrastructure. Punta Colonet adds something new to that record: marine and port construction.

For Eco Depot, the value reaches beyond this first dredging contract. Management sees the project as a chance to show what CCT can do within a long-term program involving many phases and specialized contractors.

Hadelin Carlos Diericx Trouyet, President of Eco Depot, Inc., said:

“Punta Colonet is exactly the kind of major project where CCT plans to build a lasting presence. Our role in the dredging work is an important starting point. We believe the experience and relationships we gain here can help CCT compete for more work as the project moves forward. Our plan is to build on what CCT achieved on projects like Dos Bocas and Tren Maya while we pursue new work that supports steady, healthy growth. We remain focused on doing the work well, growing responsibly and building long-term value for Eco Depot shareholders.”

Looking Ahead

Eco Depot continues to build CCT into a core operating business while strengthening its corporate governance, financial reporting and capital markets efforts.

The Company plans to update shareholders on CCT's construction work, contracts and progress as important information becomes available.

Management believes that careful participation in major infrastructure projects, backed by greater transparency and financial accountability, gives the Company a strong foundation for its long-term plan.

About Eco Depot, Inc.

Eco Depot, Inc. (OTCID: ECDP) is a publicly traded company focused on growing its operating businesses and building long-term shareholder value. Through its wholly owned Mexican subsidiary, Compañía Constructora de Tijuana, S.A. de C.V., the Company takes part in construction and infrastructure projects in Mexico and international markets.

For more information, visit and .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include expectations regarding the Punta Colonet development, CCT's planned participation, potential future contract opportunities, construction schedules, operational growth and corporate strategy.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including project delays, regulatory approvals, environmental requirements, contractual performance, availability of financing, competitive bidding, cost fluctuations and other factors beyond the Company's control.

There can be no assurance that CCT will receive additional contracts related to Punta Colonet or that anticipated project benefits will be realized. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.

Eco Depot undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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