Aceup Elevates Leadership Development Amid AI Transformation For NTT DATA Business Solutions With Ally 3.0

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Using AceUp's unique blend of human and AI-powered coaching, NTT DATA Business Solutions elevates leadership potential and development while demonstrating progress in the company's AI adoption strategy

BOSTON, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AceUp, an AI-powered leadership coaching platform built to drive enterprise performance, announced a new partnership with NTT DATA Business Solutions, a leading global IT service provider focused on SAP with a powerful ecosystem of partners. NTT DATA Business Solutions has implemented AceUp's human-led, AI-powered coaching platform across select cohorts within its organization to empower high performers through leadership development.

The success of businesses' digital adoption and transformation roadmaps typically falls on middle managers, as they're responsible for executing the executive leadership team's vision through implementing new processes, educating and onboarding colleagues, and championing new tools and technologies that are critical to maintaining a competitive advantage. However, 95% of generative AI pilots fail due to a critical learning gap for both tools and organizations, which leads to poor implementation within their workflows according to MIT.

This partnership marks another step in NTT DATA Business Solutions' growth journey in the AI era, leveraging AceUp's platform to provide managers with the development tools they need to lead implementation with authority while ensuring learning is put into practice. By using the AceUp platform's unique blend of human and AI-powered coaching, NTT DATA Business Solutions empowers its managers with always-on coaching, easily integrated into existing workflows, so they can continue supporting digital transformation, effectively implement AI use, and improve their successor potential.

“Organizations must close the learning gap holding back effective AI adoption, and that starts with equipping managers to succeed as both champions of AI transformation and human-centered leaders,” said Will Guillaume Foussier, CEO and Co-Founder of AceUp.“We see it every day: managers are the missing link between enterprise AI ambition and meaningful adoption. Their ability to build trust, guide change, and support their teams is essential to translating AI investments into lasting gains in productivity and performance. By combining a carefully curated global network of expert human coaches with AI coaching embedded in everyday workflows, AceUp brings together the depth of human guidance and the immediacy of always-on support. We help managers put their learning into practice when it matters most, whether they have five minutes to prepare for a difficult conversation or need to rehearse a critical presentation. Our mission is to help managers lead AI transformation while keeping people at its heart.”

AceUp's platform delivers world-class coaching at organizational scale, connecting science-backed coaching methodology, experienced human coaches, team transformation, governed insight, and its AI coaching companion, Ally 3.0. Ally leverages contextual knowledge on a company's individual users, their immediate teams, and their entire organization to ensure progress is meaningful rather than determined by generic data. By fusing these components, AceUp helps its customers' employees build the skills and behaviors necessary to support team goals and achieve measurable business outcomes.

Using AceUp, NTT DATA Business Solutions' coaching cohorts saw an elevation in self-assured leadership presence, improved time management, education on delegation and coaching, and enhanced team management, all within a six-month period:



15% improvement in time management, organization, and productivity

18% more efficacy in communicating effectively and influencing stakeholders

22% progress in managing conflicts and difficult conversations

14% rise in collaboration across the organization 23% adoption of coaching approach to management



"We implemented AceUp's coaching solution to help our high-potential employees strengthen the leadership capabilities most critical to their performance, from delegating effectively and navigating challenging conversations to building authority and presence as team leaders,” said Scott Conklin, Executive, Head of People & Culture North America at NTT DATA Business Solutions.“The program has not only improved individual and team performance, but also supported the leadership behaviors required for meaningful AI adoption. Participants have developed greater confidence, become more intentional about how they use their time, strengthened their delegation and team management skills, and demonstrated a strong desire to continue their development through the program."

About AceUp

AceUp is the Leadership Transformation Engine, global provider of AI-powered leadership coaching solutions designed to drive Enterprise performance. Grounded in scientific research, AceUp helps organizations scale personalized leadership development solutions tailored to the context and goals of individuals and teams at every level of the organization. We combine 1-on-1 Leadership Coaching, Team Coaching, and AI-Coaching with Ally 3.0, our proprietary behavioral intelligence engine, to enable leadership upskilling connected to critical business outcomes in the flow of work (Slack, Microsoft Teams/365, Google Workspace). Our clients include L'Oreal, IBM, Teradyne, Veolia, John Deere, Airbnb, and OpenAI. AceUp was named one of the fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine and featured on the Inc. 5000 list from 2022 to 2026.

To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is focused on SAP and works within a strong ecosystem of partners including Microsoft and ServiceNow. We enable midmarket and lower large enterprise companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises – from consulting and implementation to managed services. We are part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. Together, we are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

North America press contact:

Shawnee Schauff, Vice President - Marketing

NTT DATA Business Solutions

10856 Reed Hartman Highway, Suite 100, Cincinnati, OH 45242

T: +1 859-802-2644

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Global press contact:

Global Communications

NTT DATA Business Solutions AG

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