Wellchange Holdings Company Limited Announces 1-For-10 Reverse Stock Split Effective November 9, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellchange Holdings Company Limited (the“Company” or“Wellchange”) (Nasdaq: WCT), an enterprise software solution services provider headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced that it will effect a reverse stock split of its Class A ordinary shares on a 1-for-10 basis (the“Reverse Stock Split”). The Company's Class A ordinary shares will begin trading on a post-split basis when the market opens on November 9, 2026. The Company's Class A ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“WCT,” with a new CUSIP number G9545M149. The Reverse Stock Split will apply only to the Company's Class A ordinary shares and will have no effect on the Company's Class B ordinary shares.

The Reverse Stock Split has been approved by the Company's shareholders and the Company's board of directors. Any fractional shares that would have otherwise resulted from the Reverse Stock Split will be rounded up to the next whole number and no fractional shares will be issued. The Reverse Stock Split affects all shareholders uniformly and will not alter any shareholder's percentage interest in the Company's outstanding Class A ordinary shares, except for adjustments that may result from the rounding up of fractional shares.

Upon the effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, every ten (10) shares of the Company's issued and outstanding Class A ordinary shares as of the effective date will automatically be combined into one (1) Class A ordinary share. Such adjustments will reduce the total number of outstanding Class A ordinary shares of the Company from approximately 10,581,089 to approximately 1,058,109. The Company's Class B ordinary shares will not be subject to the Reverse Stock Split and will remain unchanged.

All outstanding options, warrants and other securities entitling holders to purchase or receive Class A ordinary shares will be adjusted in accordance with their respective terms.

About Wellchange Holdings Company Limited

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited is an enterprise software solution services provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company conducts all operations in Hong Kong through its operating subsidiary, Wching Tech Ltd Co. The Company provides customized software solutions, cloud-based software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) platforms, and“white-label” software design and development services. The Company's mission is to empower our customers and users, in particular, small and medium businesses, to accelerate their digital transformation, optimize productivity, improve customer experiences, and enable resource-efficient growth with our low-cost, user-friendly, reliable and integrated all-in-one Enterprise Resource Planning software solutions.

For more information, please visit the Company's website:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited

Shek Kin Pong, CEO

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