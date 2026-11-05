Verizon Makes The Holidays Simple With Our Best Deals And Rewards Just For Being A Customer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From simple plans to exclusive rewards, Verizon delivers delight all season long

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon is making holiday shopping simple with incredible deals and exclusive rewards designed to delight. Starting today, November 5, and running throughout the holiday season, customers can unwrap amazing savings on the hottest tech, plus access an exclusive lineup of giveaways, events and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, only for Verizon customers.

Unwrap the gift of new devices with Simplicity

New and existing customers who switch or add-a-line on Simplicity can get the latest Apple, Google, Motorola and Samsung phones with no trade-in needed. And, when you purchase your phone on a 36-month device payment plan, you can get a smartwatch and earbuds on us:



Get iPhone 18 Pro and receive Apple Watch SE3 and AirPods 5 on us with a new line on a $7.50/mo watch plan (for 36 mos, plus taxes/fees; 0% APR. Add'l terms apply.)

Get the Galaxy S26 Ultra and receive a Watch9 and Buds4 on us with a new line on a $7.50/mo watch plan (for 36 mos, plus taxes/fees; 0% APR. Add'l terms apply.)

Get the Pixel 11 Pro XL and receive a Pixel Watch 5 and Pixel Buds 2a on us with a new line on a $7.50/mo watch plan (for 36 mos, plus taxes/fees; 0% APR. Add'l terms apply.) Get the motorola razr+ 2026 and receive a moto watch ultra and moto buds 2 plus on us with a new line on a $7.50/mo watch plan (for 36 mos, plus taxes/fees; 0% APR. Add'l terms apply.)

Plus, with Verizon Loyalty, customers pay zero activation and upgrade fees, saving up to $40 per device so you can get the latest tech without the extra costs.

Fa la la Verizon Home Internet for All

Check Out Our Best Offer Ever on Select Home Internet Plans:

Customers who sign up for a select Fios, Frontier or 5G Home internet plan can get two months on us, plus either a Samsung 43" TV and Soundbar bundle on us or $200 toward gift cards for holiday shopping from Target, Macy's, Nordstrom, HomeGoods and Sephora.



Loyalty You'll Love

In addition to saving on activation and upgrade fees, Verizon Loyalty members enjoy 3% cash back in Verizon Dollars and exclusive Verizon Shine rewards - including weekly sweepstakes for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, daily drops, and access to top tickets and presales in the My Verizon app.

Enter to win these Verizon Shine Epic Wins dropping in November:



Nov. 9 | Hit a Jonas Brothers show and hang with Joe: Hang out with Joe Jonas before you watch the Jonas Brothers show in New York.

Nov. 16 | NHL Winter Classic Utah Apres-Ski Trip: Hit the slopes and enjoy an après-ski experience with NHL talent at the NHL Winter Classic. Nov. 23 | VIP NFC Championship Experience: Head to the NFC Championship game for a VIP experience and enjoy tickets to the game and exclusive behind-the-scenes field access.



Throughout December, Verizon Shine will feature themed weeks for gifting, party prep, family fun, everyday magic and New Year's resolutions:



Nov. 30 | Gift Shopping



Epic Win: Tailgate with country star Lainey Wilson and former quarterback Duck Hodges before a Tennessee Titans' game.

Daily Drops: Holiday charging cables.

Dec. 7 | Party Prep



Epic Win: Score an exclusive culinary getaway and a cooking class with celebrity chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

Daily Drops: Grocery store gift cards and cooking content.

Dec. 14 | Everyday Magic



Epic Win: Fly away to Universal Orlando Resort to experience its four incredible theme parks as a VIP.

Daily Drops: Premium candles and toy gift cards.

Dec. 21 | Family Fun



Epic Win: Enjoy a luxury getaway to NHL All-Star Weekend, paired with NHL team experiences.

Daily Drops: Topgolf free play and AMC BOGO movie tickets.

Dec. 28 | New Year, New You



Epic Win: Recharge with a premium self-care experience hosted by an actress and renowned hair care entrepreneur. Daily Drops: Wellness gift cards.



Best of all, no purchase is required to enter or win. Daily drops via Verizon Shine are available only while supplies last, so be sure to check the My Verizon app and don't miss out! For more holiday news and deals visit our Holiday Hub.

More Holiday Value

For those looking for even more flexibility and no long-term contracts, Verizon's Value brands, including Total Wireless, Visible and Straight Talk, are delivering seasonal savings backed by Verizon's best 5G network:



Total Wireless: Give the gift of a total upgrade with iPhone 17e On Us on the Total ALL ACCESS Plan via Total Edge financing ($0 down, $0/mo for 24 mos. for well-qualified customers). Plus, take advantage of multi-line 5G phone bundles and integrated home wireless savings.

Visible: Uncap the ultimate holiday wireless hack with unlimited 5G data starting at $19/mo. Straight Talk: Score major savings on top devices at Walmart and StraightTalk.com - including free 5G phones like the Samsung Galaxy A17 5G and moto g stylus - 2025 on Silver Unlimited plans and higher, as well as deals on the moto g power - 2026 ($29.99), iPhone 16e ($199) and Google Pixel 10a ($199). Plus, get your second month of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) home internet for free when you purchase one month and a router.



To bring these offers to life, Verizon is launching 'The Workshop,' a whimsical new campaign starring Martin Short, Marsai Martin and Megan Stalter as comedic North Pole elves working hard to highlight the brand's seasonal deals. The holiday spirit continues with two dedicated campaigns for the Latino audience featuring superstar artist Manuel Turizo promoting Verizon's iPhone deals, and telenovela star Sebastian Rulli in his own Verizon-themed novela for the Simplicity Plan.

Verizon Business customers can explore exclusive holiday offers. And keep checking back - we'll keep adding more!

This announcement was originally published by Verizon. Read the original press release.

About Verizon:

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $138.2 billion in 2025. Verizon's world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

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