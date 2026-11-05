Bunker Hill Announces Charter Amendments To Increase The Number Of Authorized Shares

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KELLOGG, Idaho, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) () is pleased to announce that following approval of its stockholders, at the Company' special meeting held on October 28, 2026 (the“”), the Company has amended and restated its articles of incorporation to, among other things, increase the total number of shares of capital stock that the Company is authorized to issue from 100,000,000 shares to 400,000,000 shares.

All matters submitted to stockholders for approval as set out in the Company's proxy statement dated September 23, 2026 (the“ Proxy Statement”), were approved by the requisite majorities of votes cast at the Meeting. Of the votes cast at the Meeting 25,847,044 common shares, representing 94.69%, were voted in favour of the Charter Amendment Proposal (as defined in the Proxy Statement).

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is a U.S.-based exploration and development company focused on the restart of its flagship asset, the historic Bunker Hill Mine in northern Idaho's prolific Silver Valley. One of North America's most storied mining districts, the Bunker Hill Mine is being redeveloped as a modern producer of zinc, lead and silver concentrates through responsible mining practices and a disciplined approach to operational execution.

The Company's strategy is centered on creating long-term value through the efficient restart, optimization and expansion of this high-quality asset while maintaining strong environmental stewardship, safety performance and community engagement. Bunker Hill is committed to delivering sustainable growth and maximizing shareholder returns by successfully redeveloping a cornerstone mining operation in the United States.

Additional information is available , on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR.

On behalf of Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Sam Ash

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

Mark McBride

Vice President, Finance

T: 604.842.1384

E:...

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the phrase“forward-looking information” in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as“believes”,“anticipates”,“expects”,“estimates”,“may”,“could”,“would”,“will”,“plan” or variations of such words and phrases.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: additional zones of mineralization; the focus of Bunker Hill's exploration program; initial and future drill, exploration and testing programs at the Page property; geological interpretations and resource calculations; expectations regarding the incorporation of any Cate-8 mineral resources into short-term mine plans; expectations regarding an updated mineral resource statement and the anticipated timing thereof; the anticipated timing of the issuance of 2027 production guidance; the ramp-up to commercial production at the Bunker Hill Mine; the installation of an additional portal to access the Bunker Hill Mine and improvements at the processing plant to increase throughput capacity; and the Company's general objectives, goals or future plans, and any similar statements. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations and assumptions relating to: sufficiency of project financing for the ramp up of commercial production of the Bunker Hill Mine on acceptable terms or at all; the future price of metals; and the stability of the financial and capital markets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties identified in public filings made by Bunker Hill with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) and with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including its latest annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026, and the following: the Company's inability to raise additional capital for project activities, including through equity financings, concentrate offtake financings or otherwise; capital market conditions; failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; the Company's ability to ramp up the Bunker Hill Mine to commercial production and the risks of not basing a production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements or information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results are included in the Company's annual report and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website ( ) or through EDGAR on the SEC website ( ).