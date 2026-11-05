Freshpet, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDMINSTER, N.J., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: FRPT) today announced that members of the executive management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



On Thursday, November 19, 2026, the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference at 10:15 a.m. CST / 11:15 a.m. EST. On Tuesday, December 1, 2026, the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference at 4:30 p.m. EST.



Live webcasts and replays of both events will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to help dogs and cats live longer, happier, healthier lives with the people who love them. Developed by on-staff Veterinary Nutritionists, Veterinarians and Food Scientists, recipes are made from whole ingredients, like fresh meats, vegetables and fruits, and are cooked in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve their natural goodness and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in local markets or delivered directly to consumers.

Freshpet is available in select grocery, mass, digital, pet specialty, and club retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as online in the U.S. From the care they take to source their ingredients and make their food, to the moment it reaches your home, Freshpet's commitment to integrity, transparency and social responsibility is a point of pride.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Rachel Ulsh... Media Contact:...