Intervenn Biosciences' Glycoknow® Ovarian Takes Home Biotech Breakthrough Award For“Clinical Diagnostics Solution Of The Year”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Life Sciences & Biotechnology Innovation Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that GlycoKnow® Ovarian from InterVenn Biosciences, a life sciences company unlocking the value of glycoproteomics for the development of transformational healthcare solutions, has been awarded“Clinical Diagnostics Solution of the Year” in the sixth annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.

GlycoKnow® Ovarian (GKO) is a blood-based laboratory-developed test (LDT) that analyzes the glycoproteome to aid in the assessment of adnexal masses for ovarian cancer risk. GKO provides unprecedented clarity by looking beyond traditional biomarkers, providing physicians with a more comprehensive view of disease biology through analysis of glycoproteins and their glycan modifications.

GKO combines advanced mass spectrometry, proprietary computational biology, and AI to identify complex glycoproteomic signatures associated with disease and provide clinically meaningful information. The test simultaneously assesses multiple glycoproteomic features to characterize disease biology more comprehensively, delivering information that complements existing clinical evaluation and supports more informed patient management.

The solution's objective molecular insights can support preoperative risk assessment and referral decisions, and the test is designed to fit seamlessly into existing clinical workflows via a blood draw.

For patients, this means greater confidence that treatment decisions are guided by a more complete understanding of their disease biology, while physicians have access to actionable information that can help support clinical decision-making when evaluating complex adnexal masses.

“GlycoKnow® Ovarian represents an important advancement in our mission to bring the power of glycoproteomics to clinical diagnostics,” said Andrew Quong, Ph.D., CEO of InterVenn Biosciences.“By combining advanced glycoproteomic analysis with artificial intelligence, we are uncovering biological insights that traditional genomic and proteomic approaches alone may not capture. Our goal is to translate these insights into clinically meaningful solutions that can help physicians better assess the risk of malignancy in women presenting with pelvic masses and support more informed clinical decisions.”

InterVenn has developed the GlycoKnow® Ovarian Test using both retrospective and prospective cohorts from over 440 unique subjects with adnexal masses and established its analytical performance for precision, limit of detection, analytical specificity, and stability. Additionally, accuracy was validated leveraging an additional 207 specimens, supporting the robustness of the classifier's performance across the evaluated patient population. This reinforces InterVenn's commitment to rigorous validation.

“We are honored to receive BioTech Breakthrough's Clinical Diagnostics Solution of the Year award. This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire InterVenn team and reinforces our belief that glycoproteomics represents an important new dimension in precision medicine. GlycoKnow Ovarian is one example of how our platform has the potential to advance diagnostics across women's health and other complex disease areas.” adds Quong.

The life sciences and biotechnology sector is rapidly redefining how diseases are discovered, diagnosed and treated, transforming one of the world's most critical industries. From genomics and gene editing to AI-powered drug discovery, cell and gene therapies, and advanced bioprocessing, biotechnology is delivering faster breakthroughs, more personalized care and better outcomes for patients around the world.

The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global biotechnology and life sciences landscape with breakthrough technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies redefining how therapies are researched, developed, manufactured and delivered. From AI-driven drug discovery platforms and precision medicine to synthetic biology, bioinformatics, and next-generation diagnostics and biomanufacturing, these innovations are enabling life sciences organizations to accelerate research, reduce development costs, bring life-changing treatments to market faster, and shape the future of human health.

“GKO is more than an innovative diagnostic; it is a clinically meaningful advancement in women's health. Women with ovarian cancer have improved outcomes when they are referred to a gynecologic oncologist for their initial surgical management, but physicians need diagnostic tools that can help better characterize the likelihood of malignancy before surgery, to support confident, timely clinical decisions,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, BioTech Breakthrough.“GlycoKnow® Ovarian supports more personalized care pathways and informed discussions with patients. By giving physicians deeper biological insight at a pivotal point in the patient journey, InterVenn is improving diagnostic decision-making, supporting more personalized care, and advancing the future of precision medicine.”

About BioTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in life science and biotechnology solutions, services and companies. The BioTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of biotechnology companies and products in categories including BioPharma, Genomics, Therapeutics, Immunology, Food Science and BioAgriculture, and more. For more information visit BioTechBreakthroughAwards.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About InterVenn Biosciences

InterVenn Biosciences is advancing precision medicine through glycoproteomics-an innovative approach that reveals critical biological signals traditional genomics and proteomics cannot see.

By leveraging artificial intelligence and deep glycoproteomic analysis, InterVenn maps the glycoprotein control points that orchestrate disease progression, enabling earlier detection, more precise clinical insights, and improved patient outcomes.

InterVenn's mission is to unlock the full potential of the glycoproteome to transform diagnostics and personalize patient care across women's health, oncology, and other complex diseases.

To learn more, visit intervenn.com.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

BioTech Breakthrough Awards

949.529.4120

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