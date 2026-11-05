MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2026 Announces Corporate & Investment Winners

MENA Banking Excellence – Corporate & Investment 2026 Winners

MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2026 | Corporate & Investment

Awards recognise financing expertise and improvements to the services businesses use to operate

- Sarah Rizvi, editorial and programme director at MEED.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MEED has announced the winners of the MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2026 (Corporate & Investment), recognising achievements in financing businesses and improving the banking services that support their day-to-day operations.

The winners were honoured at a ceremony held on 3 November at Mina Al Salam, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, in association with GlobalData. The event brought together senior banking executives from across the region.

Transaction banking was a recurring theme, with work to connect payments, cash management and trade finance more closely. Digital developments included links between bank platforms and companies' internal systems, alongside improvements to corporate account opening and online trade services. For treasury teams, these connections can reduce manual work and make it easier to initiate payments and manage cash.

Financing activity covered debt and equity issuance, syndicated lending and structured finance. The work reflected a range of corporate funding needs, from raising capital for expansion to arranging finance around particular assets or projects. Islamic finance was represented across corporate services and debt markets, including sukuk issuance.

Sustainable finance was another prominent theme. Alongside green lending and bond issuance, entries showed work to build environmental and social considerations into lending decisions and risk management, including frameworks for assessing eligible activities and borrowers' plans to reduce emissions. Tracking the use of proceeds and reporting on the activities financed were recurring features, with external reviews and assurance used to check those disclosures. Risk management included governance for artificial intelligence and controls for fraud and operational risk.

The awards also covered regional and country-level banking achievements, as well as specialist services in asset management, investment advisory and institutional brokerage. Corporate responsibility, gender diversity and individual leadership were recognised too.

“Corporate clients need banks that understand both their financing plans and the practical demands of running a business,” said Sarah Rizvi, editorial and programme director - financial services at MEED.“This year's awards reflect that connection, recognising financing expertise alongside work to make payments, trade and cash management more effective for clients.”

For the full list of winners, visit the official awards website.

To express interest in the 2027 edition of the awards, please register your interest at the MBEA website.

Priscila Franco

MEED

+971 52 713 1227

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2026 announces Corporate & Investment winners News Provided By MEED November 05, 2026, 12:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.