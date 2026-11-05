C3 Solutions Invites Logistics Professionals To Participate In The 2027 State Of Yard And Dock Management Survey

Third annual survey explores operational challenges, technology adoption and transportation planning, building on findings from the 2025 & 2026 industry reports

- Greg Braun, Chief Revenue Officer, C3 SolutionsMONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- C3 Solutions, a global provider of yard management and dock scheduling solutions, has opened its 2027 State of Yard and Dock Management Survey for the third year in a row. Supply chain and logistics professionals are invited to share their experiences and help establish updated benchmarks for efficiency, visibility and resilience across logistics operations.The survey builds on the latest 2026 report, which gathered insights from 149 industry professionals and highlighted persistent barriers to modernization. Inefficient manual processes remained the most frequently cited operational challenge, selected by 40.3% of respondents. Looking ahead to automation adoption, 72.7% were exploring potential solutions, while only 12.9% already had a plan in place.“Our 2026 research showed that many teams recognize where their operations need to improve, but turning that understanding into an actionable plan remains a challenge,” said Greg Braun, CRO of C3 Solutions.“With the 2027 survey, we want to understand what is helping organizations move forward and where they still need support. Hearing directly from the people managing these operations is essential to making the findings useful.”This year's survey will continue to examine how organizations are responding to familiar pressures while preparing for changing operational demands. Alongside dock and yard management, the research will explore transportation planning, including fleet operations, movements between sites and opportunities for better coordination.Highlights of the 2027 survey include:-------------------------------------------------=> Operational Challenges and Resilience: Examining how manual processes, labor constraints, peak demand and supply chain disruptions affect dock and yard performance.=> Technology and Integration: Assessing existing tools and gaps in visibility, automation and system integration, alongside technology's role in scheduling and operational decision-making.=> Transportation Planning: Understanding how businesses manage fleet operations, transportation between sites and vehicle movements, and where improvements are needed.=> Future Priorities and Industry Benchmarks: Exploring sustainability considerations, technology adoption plans and opportunities to improve efficiency and returns on technology investments.C3 Solutions welcomes participation from professionals across distribution, manufacturing, retail, grocery, parcel and warehousing operations. Their perspectives will contribute to the upcoming 2027 report, helping identify evolving priorities and track developments against previous findings..***** Participate in the 2027 State of Yard and Dock Management Survey *****About C3 Solutions-------------------------C3 Solutions is a leading provider of cloud-based yard management and dock scheduling software, dedicated to helping logistics operations around the globe achieve greater efficiency, visibility, and sustainability. With over two decades of expertise, C3 Solutions serves more than 1650 global sites and supports over 230, 000 active users worldwide.For media enquiries, contact:

Gitte Willemsens

Pesti Group

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C3 Solutions Invites Logistics Professionals to Participate in the 2027 State of Yard and Dock Management Survey News Provided By Pesti Group November 05, 2026, 12:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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