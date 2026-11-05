Deadline To Advertise In Popular Winter 2027 Edition Of Biobased Diesel® Is Nov. 9

Sales close soon for the industry-leading trade journal's first issue of 2027, which will be a historic year for U.S. biodiesel and renewable diesel production.

- Ron Kotrba, Editor and Publisher, Biobased Diesel®

WARREN, MN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The deadline to commit to advertising in the popular Winter 2027 print edition of Biobased Diesel®-the leading trade journal edited, owned and published by industry veteran Ron Kotrba-is end-of-day Nov. 9, 2026. Two-dozen companies and organizations, including some of the biggest and most respected names in the sector, have already committed to advertising in the upcoming print issue of Biobased Diesel®, and more are pending.

“If your company services the biodiesel, renewable diesel or sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industries and is not advertising in this issue, there's a good chance that your competitor is,” Kotrba said.

After just six short years, the Biobased Diesel® media products line-including the Biobased Diesel® print journal, the Biobased Diesel Daily® (biobased-diesel ) website and the e-newsletter Biobased DieselTM Weekly-has quickly grown into a relied-upon industry staple widely considered the best outlet in the world for biodiesel, renewable diesel and SAF news and information.

After years of trusted coverage of the biodiesel industry, Kotrba received the Eye on Biodiesel-Influence Award from the National Biodiesel Board (now Clean Fuels Alliance America) in 2019. In 2022, Clean Fuels published his book,“The Birth of American Biodiesel,” celebrating 30 years of innovation and fortitude by soybean farmers and Clean Fuels, the association behind the fuel's success in the U.S.

The year 2027 will be like none other for the U.S. biobased diesel sector. After nearly two years of low biodiesel production in late 2024, 2025 and early 2026, the industry was revitalized with historic Renewable Fuel Standard volumes for 2026-'27 this spring. Since then, biodiesel and renewable diesel manufacturing in the U.S. has been ramping up significantly. In August, for instance, Chevron produced the largest combined volume of biodiesel and renewable diesel in a single month in company history-52 million gallons. Previously, the company had never topped 50 million gallons in a single month.

“The U.S. biobased diesel giant has awakened from its slumber,” Kotrba said.“Many decisionmakers in this industry will have a copy of the Winter 2027 Biobased Diesel® for months. They will read the articles, see the ads, make a mental note of the company names and offerings, and have the magazine on hand when they need products or services while they're pushing their production levels to the max.”

The Winter 2027 print issue of Biobased Diesel® is receiving two very special bonus distributions at high-profile events this winter.

In January, the magazine is receiving a seat drop at the Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit in Altoona, Iowa. In February, it is being distributed at the Biobased Diesel® booth (No. 6) and on media tables at the Clean Fuels Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

Advertising in the Biobased Diesel® media line is a low-cost, high-impact approach to getting your company's equipment, goods, products and services in front of a targeted audience.

“Despite rising prices on everything, I have continued to keep advertising prices steady for my valued clients-not raising prices for any of them even though our print and mailing costs continue to go up,” Kotrba said.“I do this because I can.”

Biobased Diesel® offers the lowest advertising prices in the business-guaranteed-thanks to Kotrba's 22 years of experience in the biofuels media trade and ultra-low overhead.

“After more than two decades doing this, I know how to do this right while maintaining high quality at the lowest possible cost,” Kotrba said.

Contact Kotrba today to reserve your advertising space.

Ron Kotrba

RonKo Media Productions

+1 218-745-8347

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Deadline to Advertise in Popular Winter 2027 Edition of Biobased Diesel® Is Nov. 9 News Provided By RonKo Media Productions November 05, 2026, 12:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Waste Management



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