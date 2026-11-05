VASP Digital helps London, Ontario businesses get more calls and leads from Google, Maps and AI tools like ChatGPT, Gemini, AI Overviews, Claude, Perplexity

LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VASP Digital, a digital marketing agency in London, Ontario, helps local businesses get more calls and leads from Google, Google Maps and AI tools, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, Grok, Microsoft Copilot, Meta AI, DeepSeek and Google's AI Overviews. Founded by Semil Shah and based at 777 Apricot Dr Unit 42, London, ON N6K 5B3, the agency serves owner-run businesses across London, the GTA and Southwestern Ontario, and reports its results in plain numbers rather than vanity metrics.Built Around How Local Search WorksFounded in London in 2019, VASP Digital was built around how local search actually works. Someone looking for a plumber in Byron or a dentist near Masonville wants a nearby business with strong reviews and a phone number that is easy to tap. The agency spends as much time on Google Business Profiles, reviews, local listings and location pages as on a client's main website. Its clients include clinics, trades, restaurants, retailers, law firms and service companies."Local customers search close to home, and they choose the business that looks trusted and is easy to contact. We built VASP Digital around that," said Semil Shah, founder of VASP Digital.Getting Found in AI AnswersMore customers now ask AI tools who to call instead of scrolling through search results, and many owners have no idea what those tools say about them. VASP Digital checks what leading AI tools say when customers ask for a client's service, then fixes what is missing, from FAQ content and schema markup to consistent business details and mentions on trusted sites."Customers used to compare five Google results. Now they often get one answer. If your business isn't in it, you're invisible," Shah said. No one can guarantee that an AI tool will name a particular business, so the agency tracks the same customer questions every month and reports what changed.Every Service Under One RoofVASP Digital keeps the whole job with one team, so owners do not have to manage several agencies. Services include:- Local SEO, for new businesses with a single location- SEO, for service and consultation businesses competing nationally- GEO and AI visibility, for local businesses that already have SEO- Links and citations, for businesses building authority for the first time- Digital PR, for businesses with news, expertise or community work worth sharing- Google Ads, for reaching people ready to buy- Meta Ads, for local businesses selling to nearby people on Facebook and Instagram- Lead generation, for service businesses that depend on a steady flow of enquiries- Website design and development, with fast, mobile-friendly sites built to turn visitors into calls- WordPress care, for updates, backups and security- Mobile app development, as a first step toward an iOS or Android app- Email marketing, to nurture leads into customers- Video marketing, for video that builds trust and sells- Branding, for a strategic and consistent identity- Social media marketing, to grow an audience and get resultsMost businesses do not need everything at once. The agency recommends where to start based on goals and budget, and says so when one channel is enough.A Research-First ProcessEvery engagement starts with research. The team reviews the client's website, Google Business Profile and main competitors, then writes a plan covering what to do first and what will be measured. After launch, the team publishes the pages, posts and ads the plan calls for, with client approval before anything goes live, and adjusts campaigns week to week.Each month, clients receive a plain-English report on calls, form leads, bookings and what AI tools say about their business, plus a call to go through it. They speak directly with the strategist doing the work. Monthly plans carry a 3-month minimum, then move to month-to-month, while one-time projects such as websites and branding have no ongoing commitment.Measurable ResultsA healthcare clinic in London, Ontario came to the agency with low social engagement and a high cost per acquisition. After working with VASP Digital, the clinic saw a 4.1x increase in bookings, 300% engagement growth and a 35% lower cost per lead. VASP Digital also holds a 5.0 rating on Google.Honest About Timelines"We'd be cautious of anyone who guarantees first-page rankings, because Google controls them," Shah said. "We focus on doing the right work well and reporting honestly on progress."Google Ads can bring enquiries within days of launch, while SEO and Local SEO usually show progress within a few months.Free Audit for Local BusinessesLocal businesses can request a free audit, delivered as a short PDF report and a 10-minute video walkthrough within three business days. The audit reviews the business's website and online presence and gives a prioritised list of fixes, with no obligation.About VASP DigitalVASP Digital is a digital marketing agency based at 777 Apricot Dr Unit 42, London, ON N6K 5B3, Canada. Founded in 2019 by Semil Shah, it has helped local businesses across London, the GTA and Southwestern Ontario get more calls and leads from Google and AI answers.

Semil Shah

VASP Digital

+1 639-390-2170

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VASP Digital: Digital Marketing Agency in London, Ontario for Local Businesses News Provided By Shrushti Digital November 05, 2026, 12:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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