Jaipur Roots Of Indian-American Congresswoman-Elect From Florida In Focus

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 5 (IANS) After her victory in the recent US midterm elections, Pia Dandiya, whose family traces its roots to Jaipur, has emerged as a prominent new face in American politics.

A former White House Fellow, Apple employee and educationist, Dandiya has built her career around public service and expanding educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

Dandiya contested the US House of Representatives election from Florida's 22nd Congressional District as a Democratic Party candidate.

She secured 51.89 per cent of the votes, defeating Republican candidate Casey Askar, who received 48.11 per cent.

Her election has also brought attention to her family's connection with Rajasthan's capital, where several of her relatives continue to reside.

Dandiya's parents moved from Jaipur to the United States in 1980.

She was born and raised in America, but her connection with her ancestral city remained strong.

Her father Rohit Dandiya is a physician and an MBBS graduate of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Medical College in Jaipur.

During her childhood, Dandiya frequently visited Jaipur during school holidays to meet relatives. These visits continued until her college years, keeping her connected with her family's hometown.

Her mother is associated with the education sector and established a Montessori school in Jupiter, Florida.

She received her early education at the institution founded by her mother.

Education has been a major part of Dandiya's professional journey.

At the age of 28, she established a high school in Harlem in New York, aimed at providing quality education to children from low-income families.

She became the school's founding principal and worked to create better academic opportunities for students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Graduates from the institution have subsequently secured admission to prestigious colleges.

Her experience in education and working with underserved communities helped shape her interest in public service and policymaking.

Apart from her work in education, Dandiya has also served as a White House Fellow, an experience that gave her exposure to the functioning of the US administration and policymaking.

She has also worked at Apple, adding experience in the corporate and technology sectors to her professional profile.

Her journey from education to public service and politics eventually brought her into the Democratic Party, where she went on to contest the Congressional election.

With her election to the US House of Representatives, Dandiya now begins a new chapter in public life.

Her victory has attracted particular interest in Jaipur, where her family's roots and her father's medical education remain an important part of her background.