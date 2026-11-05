IIT Bombay Suicide Case: Sahil Wakode's Parents Meet Rahul Gandhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Parents of the deceased IIT Bombay student Sahil Wakode met the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, here on Thursday in order to seek justice for their son.

The second-year student was found dead on the IIT Powai campus in September. This reportedly came after he was caught using a mobile phone during an examination by the authorities.

Speaking to IANS after meeting Gandhi, his father Ravindra Wakode said: "My son died by suicide on September 18, 2026. We filed an FIR on the 19th (of September)... yet, no arrests have been made."

He alleged that the Mumbai Police have failed to carry out a serious probe.

"We are not getting the adequate support from police and have hence filed a petition in the High Court. After that, we sought an appointment and came to meet Rahul Gandhi. He spoke with us for about an hour and a half and assured us that he stands with our family," he father added.

The student's mother, Sonali Wakode, demanded immediate police action against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, who was earlier sacked from his post as Dean, Students Welfare at IIT Bombay, and the institute's Director, Professor Shireesh B. Kedare.

"I demand that Kedare and Professor Suryanarayana Doolla be apprehended as soon as possible. My child must receive justice; no other 'Sahil' should ever have to suffer like this. A mother is crying out for justice for her child," she told IANS.

The parents expressed disappointment, saying that they are unable to ensure justice for their son despite him being their only child.

Earlier, Wakode's parents moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fair and independent investigation into his death by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

They had also filed an application before a special court assigned to hear cases under the Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for a court-monitored investigation into his death.

Previously, the Mumbai Crime Branch recorded the statement of Professor Doolla in connection with the alleged suicide case.

The professor was questioned for approximately eight hours earlier this month, during which his statement was recorded. He denied all allegations levelled against him.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said that Rahul Gandhi also met the family of Aniket Ambore on Thursday, who allegedly died by suicide at the IIT Bombay campus in 2014, adding that the LoP has assured support to both families.