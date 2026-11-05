Kerala: Malayalam Actress Held For Luring And Assaulting Doctor

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi Nov 5 (IANS) In a bizarre case, a young Malayalam actress, Athulya Chandra, on Thursday, was arrested along with two others for allegedly luring a young doctor to an apartment on the pretext of treating a patient and then brutally assaulting him.

A total of 12 people have been named as accused in the case, and the police have so far arrested three of them.

The incident took place on November 2.

According to the complaint, Athulya and the doctor were already friends.

She allegedly contacted him, saying that her mother's younger sister was suffering from serious health problems and needed urgent medical attention at her apartment.

Trusting his friend's request, the doctor agreed to visit the flat.

He reached an apartment near here at around 6.30 p.m.

But instead of a patient seeking treatment, he allegedly found a group of people waiting for him.

The complaint says 12 persons, including Athulya, were present inside the flat.

The doctor was allegedly prevented from leaving and threatened soon after he entered.

The first accused, identified as Bibin, allegedly hit him hard on the face.

The others then joined in and assaulted him while he was made to sit on a chair.

The complaint further alleges that the group took away his mobile phones and other belongings after the assault.

The stolen mobile phones were valued at around Rs 3 lakh.

After escaping from the apartment, the doctor went to the Kadavanthra police station and lodged a complaint.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

During the initial investigation, three persons, including Athulya, were taken into custody.

The police have intensified efforts to trace the remaining nine accused and have reportedly secured leads about their identities.

Investigators are also looking into whether a financial dispute or personal enmity led to the attack.

The arrested persons are being questioned, and further arrests are expected.

The case has drawn attention because the doctor had gone to the apartment responding to a request for medical help from someone he knew.