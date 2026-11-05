Woodside Targets Over 30% Sales Growth To 280 Mmboe By 2032

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Australia's Woodside Energy expects its sales volumes to grow by more than 30 percent to approximately 280 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) in 2032.

According to the company's Capital Markets Day 2026 presentation, the growth will come from its base business and three projects under construction: Scarborough in Australia, Trion in Mexico, and Louisiana LNG in the US. Total portfolio sales were 212 MMboe in 2025.

"Scarborough is 99% complete and on track for first LNG cargo this year, Trion is targeted for first oil in 2028 and Louisiana LNG is targeted for first LNG in 2029. Together with our base business, these projects are expected to support sales volume growth of more than 30% to approximately 280 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2032," said Woodside CEO and Managing Director Liz Westcott.

The company noted that its equity LNG portfolio is expected to double between 2025 and 2032.

Woodside Energy, headquartered in Perth, is Australia's largest independent oil and gas company and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Its portfolio includes LNG and domestic gas operations in Australia, deepwater oil in the US Gulf of America, the Sangomar oil field in Senegal, and the Trion project under development in Mexico. Woodside's three major projects under construction are Scarborough in Western Australia (final investment decision in 2021), Trion in Mexico (FID in 2023) and Louisiana LNG in the US (FID in 2025). Woodside's total sales were 212 MMboe in 2025.

Woodside held its Capital Markets Day 2026 in Sydney on November 5 and will hold a second event in New York on November 12. At last year's Capital Markets Day, in November 2025, the company set out its growth plans to 2032.