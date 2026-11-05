Abaxx Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings And Business Update Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) (“” or the“”), a financial software and market infrastructure company and majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually,“” and“”), today announced that it will host a webcast to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results and provide an update on the Company's business and market development on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The Company expects to release its financial results after market close on November 11, 2026.

Abaxx management will provide prepared remarks followed by a question-and-answer session. Interested participants can register for the webcast at the link below or access registration through the Company's investor relations website at investors.abaxx.tech.

Q3 Earnings and Business Update Webcast Details

DATE: Thursday, November 12, 2026

TIME: 8:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)

LOCATION: Chorus Call Webcast, registration available HERE.

QUESTIONS: To submit questions for the Q+A portion of the event, please email ....

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure, and founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarketsTM podcast.

For more information, visit investors.abaxx.tech .

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