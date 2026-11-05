MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Category: Decisions of general meeting

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 November 2026 at 14.35 P.M. EET

Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Oma Savings Bank Plc

The Extraordinary General Meeting (" EGM ") of Oma Savings Bank Plc (the " Company ") was held today, 5 November 2026, without a meeting venue as a real-time virtual meeting in accordance with Article 10 of the Articles of Association of the Company and Chapter 5, Section 16, Subsection 3 of the Finnish Companies Act.

The disbandment of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee and amendment of the Articles of Association

In accordance with the proposal of S-Bank Plc (" S-Bank "), the EGM decided to disband the Shareholders' Nomination Committee so that the decision has become effective immediately upon having been taken by the EGM.

In accordance with the proposal of S-Bank, the EGM decided to remove Section 6 of the Articles of Association, concerning the Shareholders' Nomination Committee. As a result of the removal, the numbering of the provisions of the Articles of Association was amended accordingly. In other respects, the Articles of Association remain unchanged.

Remuneration of the Board of Directors

In accordance with the proposal of S-Bank, the EGM decided that the remuneration of, and reimbursement of travel expenses and other costs directly related to Board work, be paid to the members of the Board of Directors in accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting held on 16 April 2026. However, no remuneration or reimbursement of expenses will be paid to a member of the Board of Directors who is in a full-time employment or similar relationship with a company belonging to the S-Bank Group.

Number and election of members of the Board of Directors

In accordance with the proposal of S-Bank, the EGM decided to elect five (5) members to the Board of Directors. Riikka Laine-Tolonen, Mika Heikkilä, Jussi Sokka, Karri Alameri and Irma Gillberg-Hjelt were elected as members of the Board of Directors.

The term begins at the end of the EGM and ends at the close of the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

Election and remuneration of the auditor

In accordance with the proposal of S-Bank, the EGM decided to elect the audit firm KPMG Oy Ab as the Company's auditor for a term commencing at the end of the EGM and ending at the end of the 2027 Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with the proposal of S-Bank, the EGM decided that the auditor be paid a fee on the basis of reasonable invoicing approved by the Company.

Tuomas Ilveskoski, Authorised Public Accountant (KHT), will act as the auditor with principal responsibility.

Election and remuneration of the assurer of the sustainability reporting

In accordance with the proposal of S-Bank, the EGM decided to elect KPMG Oy Ab as the assurer of the sustainability reporting for a term ending at the close of the subsequent Annual General Meeting.

In accordance with the proposal of S-Bank, the EGM decided that the assurer of the sustainability reporting be paid a fee on the basis of reasonable invoicing approved by the Company.

Tuomas Ilveskoski, Authorised Sustainability Reporting Auditor (KRT), will act as the sustainability reporting assurer with principal responsibility.

Minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting

The minutes of the EGM will be available on the Company's website by 19 November 2026 at the latest.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:

Sarianna Liiri, interim CEO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, ...

Pirjetta Soikkeli, Chief Communications Officer, tel. +358 40 750 0093, ...

ABOUT OMA SAVINGS BANK

Oma Savings Bank is a well-capitalised and profitable Finnish bank that serves over 200,000 personal and corporate customers through 48 branches across Finland and digital channels with approximately 600 experts. Oma Savings Bank focuses primarily on retail banking and offers its customers a diverse range of banking services both through its own balance sheet and by intermediating products of its cooperation partners, such as credit, investment and loan protection products. Oma Savings Bank also engages in mortgage banking operations. Oma Savings Bank's key objective is a first-class customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility in both digital and traditional channels. The shares of Oma Savings Bank are listed on the regulated market maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. Oma Savings Bank is a part of S-Bank Group.