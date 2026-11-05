Stack Capital Group Inc. Reports Q3-2026 Financial Results
|Breakdown of Book Value per Share as at September 30, 2026:
|SpaceX, Corp. (space exploration & communications)
|$
|6.73
|Fluidstack Ltd. (GPU infrastructure)
|2.03
|Crusoe Energy Systems, Inc. (AI factories)
|1.86
|Prometheus (AI research)
|1.63
|Canva, Inc. (graphic design)
|1.21
|Locus Robotics, Inc. (robotics)
|0.98
|Cash
|0.97
|OpenAI (AI)
|0.96
|Hopper, Inc. (travel & leisure)
|0.85
|Prove Identity, Inc. (cyber-security)
|0.80
|CoreWeave, Inc. (AI hyper-scaler)
|0.79
|Databricks, Inc. (data analytics)
|0.78
|Omio, Inc. (travel & leisure)
|0.75
|X-Energy, LLC (nuclear energy)
|0.44
|Shield AI, Inc. (defense)
|0.40
|Varo Money, Inc. (neo-banking)
|0.09
|PsiQuantum, Corp. (Quantum Computing)
|0.08
|Net other assets
|(1.45
|)
|Book Value per Share
|$
|19.90
About Stack Capital
Stack Capital is an investment holding company and its business objective is to invest in equity, debt and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. Through Stack Capital, shareholders have the opportunity to gain exposure to a diversified private investment portfolio; participate in the private market; and have liquidity due to the listing of the Common Shares on the TSX. At the same time, the public structure also allows the Company to focus its efforts on maximizing long-term performance through a portfolio of high growth businesses, which are not widely available to most Canadian investors. SC Partners Ltd. acts as the Company's administrator and is responsible for sourcing and advising with respect to all investments for the Company.
For more information, please visit our website at or contact:
Brian Viveiros
VP, Corporate Development, and Investor Relations
647.280.3307
...
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release may make reference to the following financial measures which are not recognized under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), and which do not have a standard meaning prescribed by IFRS:
- Book Value - the aggregate fair value of the assets of the Company on the referenced date, less the aggregate carrying value of the liabilities, excluding any deferred taxes or unrealized deferred gains or losses if applicable, of the Company; and
Book Value per Share (BVpS) - the Book Value on the referenced day divided by the aggregate number of Common Shares that are outstanding on such day.
The Company's Book Value and Book Value per Share is a measure of the performance of the Company as a whole. The Company's method of determining this financial measure may differ from other issuers' methods and, accordingly, this amount may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. This financial measure is not a performance measure as defined under IFRS and should not be considered either in isolation of, or as a substitute for, net earnings per share prepared in accordance with IFRS.
The Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, have been filed on SEDAR+ and are available under the Company's profile at
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as“proposed”,“expects”,“intends”,“may”,“will”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this press release includes but may not be limited to the business of Stack Capital and the risks associated therewith, including those identified in the Annual Information Form under the heading“Risk Factors”.
Forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Stack Capital believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Stack Capital can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability to capitalize on investment opportunities. The forward-looking information in this press release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of Stack Capital based on information currently available to Stack Capital.
Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Stack Capital disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
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