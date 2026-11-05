Professor Neil Hopkinson Selected For AMUG Innovators Award

Professor Neil Hopkinson, Stratasys' Vice President of SAF Technology, will receive AMUG's Innovators Award.

AMUG is recognizing Hopkinson for his contributions as the inventor of High Speed Sintering (HSS) and a pioneer in additive manufacturing.

- Dallas MartinBELTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced Professor Neil Hopkinson, Vice President of SAF Technology at Stratasys Ltd., as the recipient of its esteemed Innovators Award. AMUG presents the award to individuals whose innovations have significantly advanced the additive manufacturing industry.Professor Hopkinson conceived High Speed Sintering (HSS) early in his academic career with the ambition of making additive manufacturing scalable for production. His invention pioneered the use of printheads to selectively deposit an infrared-absorbing fluid onto polymer powder, which is then fused using infrared energy. By removing the need to selectively fuse each part with a laser, the approach opened a new path to higher-productivity polymer powder bed fusion (PPBF).Hopkinson's invention helped establish a new approach to PPBF and has since achieved significant global impact. According to Loughborough University, where HSS was invented and patented, the technology has been licensed to multiple companies and has generated more than £1 billion in revenues for licensees and supply-chain partners, with more than 2,500 machines installed across Asia, Europe, and North America.More than two decades after conceiving HSS, Hopkinson continues to advance the technology he pioneered. As Stratasys' Vice President of SAF Technology, he remains an active R&D leader, driving its ongoing technological and commercial development. SAFbuilds on the principles of his original HSS invention through a distinct process architecture developed for production.In a July 2026 article, Hopkinson described the vision that has guided his work:“Thirty years ago I started on a journey to bring 3D printing from prototyping to manufacturing. My vision was clear: remove lasers from PPBF to enable scalable manufacturing. Over those 30 years, PPBF has evolved from an exciting prototyping technology into a genuine manufacturing process, very much as I had envisaged.”Dallas Martin, AMUG President, said,“Neil Hopkinson is a humble, approachable innovator in the additive manufacturing space who has had a massive impact. With his HSS, he has made manufacturing possible with an additive technology that delivers the speed, cost, and quality demanded in industries as diverse as automotive, medical device, and aerospace.”Hopkinson's path to HSS began with his doctoral research in the late 1990s, when he investigated using stereolithography to print injection molds. That work exposed process limitations that would hinder broader manufacturing adoption and prompted him to pursue new approaches to 3D printing.In 2001, Hopkinson transferred to Loughborough University in Leicestershire, England, where he invented HSS. In 2003, the university filed an HSS patent, and in 2013, it began openly licensing the intellectual property.After 20 years in academia, Hopkinson joined Xaar plc, whose printhead technology played an important role in HSS. As Director of 3D Printing, he took on the challenge of commercializing HSS and establishing a 3D printing business, moving his work from academic invention toward industrial application. His efforts led to a new role as Director of Technology, the introduction of an HSS-based printer, and the creation of Xaar 3D Ltd., a joint venture with Stratasys.In 2021, the joint venture introduced the SAF-powered H350TM. Six months later, Stratasys acquired Xaar 3D Ltd., and Hopkinson joined the company as Vice President of Technology. Today, as Vice President of SAF Technology, he continues to lead R&D, advancing the technology whose foundations he established more than two decades ago.In recognition of his achievements, Hopkinson received AMUG's Distinguished INnovator Operator (DINO) Award in 2009, and TCT inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 2025.Dallas Martin said,“Our list of Innovators Award recipients has recognized industry pioneers including Chuck Hull, Hans Langer, and Carl Deckard. The list also includes Scott Crump, inventor of FDMand co-founder of Stratasys. Neil Hopkinson now joins Scott Crump on that list.”Martin continued,“Having experienced HSS's impact firsthand and knowing Neil personally, I can think of no one more deserving of the Innovators Award than Neil Hopkinson.”On Wednesday, March 17, 2027, Hopkinson will take the main stage for an informal, conversational interview during the Innovators Showcase general session at the AMUG Conference. This conference highlight features a friendly, relaxed discussion between two acquaintances that unfolds in front of attendees. Throughout the conversation, Hopkinson will share his experiences, insights, and ideas to help the audience better understand his journey behind his innovations.Designed for novice and experienced additive manufacturing users alike, the AMUG Conference agenda covers topics ranging from technology basics to advanced applications to business considerations. The conference will offer a comprehensive agenda, including presentations, hands-on workshops, roundtable discussions, and training sessions, complemented by engagement activities and meals throughout each day. The AMUG Conference will be held March 14–18, 2027, at Harrah's Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Conference details and registration are available at .ABOUT ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING USERS GROUP (AMUG)The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation, is a catalyst for its community of members to drive additive manufacturing forward. We are committed to educating and advancing AM applications for industrial purposes. Our annual gatherings provide a platform for in-depth technical presentations, workshops, and hands-on experiences, focusing on processes, technologies, and real-world applications. Join us at to be part of the innovation shaping the future of manufacturing.

Todd Grimm

Additive Manufacturing Users Group

+1 859-240-0574

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Professor Neil Hopkinson Selected for AMUG Innovators Award News Provided By Additive Manufacturing Users Group November 05, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing, Technology



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