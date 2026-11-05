Texas Hunting And Camping Season Is Here: The Propane Safety Checklist For Camps And Outdoor Cooks

RV at propane site

- Bill Van Hoy, Propane Council of TexasAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With hunting season here and cooler weather drawing campers to parks and ranches, the Propane Council of Texas is sharing safety tips for Texans using propane outdoors.Propane is built for the field. It powers camp stoves, lanterns, outdoor heaters, fish cookers, grills, RVs, and portable generators, with no outlet or power line required.Before you go.Never refill a 1-lb. single use DOT-39 cylinder. These single-use canisters are non-refillable, and refilling them is dangerous and illegal..Check for leaks. Brush soapy water on every connection. Bubbles mean a leak, so call your propane supplier..Follow the manual. Use equipment only as the manufacturer directs, and use only heaters rated for tents or enclosed blinds.At camp.Set up smart. Use stoves, cookers, and grills on a level surface in an open area, away from dry grass, brush, and wood..Turn everything off at night. Never sleep with a portable heater, stove, or lantern burning..Keep outdoor heaters outdoors. Check the manufacturer's label before using a propane heater. If it's marked for outdoor use only, never operate it inside a tent, RV, camper, or any other enclosed space..Keep generators outside. Place them 20 to 25 feet from tents, RVs, doors, windows, and vents..Respect carbon monoxide. Fuel-burning equipment can produce CO, an odorless gas. Symptoms include headache, dizziness, nausea, fatigue, and shortness of breath. If you feel them, leave the area and seek medical attention. A portable travel CO detector is highly recommended..Cool and disconnect. Before packing a stove or cooker, disconnect it from the cylinder and let it cool.On the roadHaul cylinders upright and secured, and keep them out of temperatures above 120°F. RV owners should schedule a preseason inspection with a qualified propane company or licensed RV repair facility. More RV guidance is at .About the Propane Council of TexasThe Propane Council of Texas is a nonprofit educational foundation that provides information about propane safety and its uses in Texas homes, businesses, transportation, and agriculture.

Jackie Mason

Propane Council of Texas

+1 800-325-7427

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Texas Hunting and Camping Season Is Here: The Propane Safety Checklist for Camps and Outdoor Cooks News Provided By Propane Council of Texas November 05, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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