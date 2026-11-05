Massachusetts Husband And Wife Team Publishes Second Errol Book, Inspired By Their Rescue Cat

Errol: The Cat Who Couldn't Be Found

Briley & Baxter Publications

Sequel to 2023 New England Book Awards nominee available November 10 at major retailers.

- Ross Grifkin, Author

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Briley & Baxter Publications is proud to announce the release of Errol: The Cat Who Couldn't Be Found, written by Ross Grifkin and illustrated by Tonya Grifkin, available November 10, 2026, at local bookstores, Barnes & Noble, Amazon and other online retailers. The book is the second installment in the Errol series, following Errol: The Cat Who Wasn't a Cat, a 2023 New England Book Awards nominee for Best Middle Grade Book.

Book one ended with a bank heist, a dragon and a revelation. Book two begins with a getaway. Errol and his friend Syd are on the run, detectives are closing in, and Syd knows far more about Errol's past than she is willing to say. As Errol learns to unlock the power inside him, he uncovers the truth about his parents, a war between dragons and gryphons that has raged for a century, and a destiny pointing toward the mythical land of Loden. Trust is in short supply, and with his face now printed on milk cartons, Errol can't stay anywhere for long.

"We left Errol on a cliffhanger, and readers let us know they wanted answers," said Ross. "This book gives them some, along with a few new questions. Errol is still figuring out who he is, and I think every kid can relate to that."

What began as a tribute has grown into a world. Tonya and Ross created the series to honor Errol, the cat who shared their lives for nineteen years. With the second book, that tribute opens into a full fantasy saga of dragons, gryphons and hidden lands, still anchored by a cat who refuses to give up.

About the Author and Illustrator:

Husband and wife team Ross and Tonya Grifkin live in Arlington, Mass., with their two children, a Boston Terrier, an orange Maine Coon cat, and a very fluffy white cat. Ross has been writing since second grade and studied at the University of Maine at Farmington before building a career as a commercial lender, which may explain where Errol found his day job. Tonya has been drawing since she was a child and studied art and teaching at the University of Illinois. Dragons are her favorite creature to create. Their cat of nineteen years, Errol, inspired the series. Ross rescued him from an animal shelter at eight weeks old and nursed him back to health when he fell gravely ill. Errol was deeply affectionate toward the family and will always be loved.

About Briley & Baxter Publications:

Based in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Briley & Baxter Publications was founded by award winning author Stacy Padula. Briley & Baxter Publications works with authors in a variety of genres, including nonfiction, young adult, children's, science fiction, fantasy, inspirational and personal growth. Their books are available through Barnes & Noble, Amazon, Target, Walmart, iTunes and other major distributors. Each month, ten percent of publishing royalties are donated to different animal rescue organizations.

Stacy O'Halloran

Briley & Baxter Publications

+1 781-389-7299

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Massachusetts Husband and Wife Team Publishes Second Errol Book, Inspired by Their Rescue Cat News Provided By VV Sopher LLC November 05, 2026, 12:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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