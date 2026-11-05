Ditchcarbon Appoints Former Thermo Fisher Sustainability Leader Matthew Yamatin To Advisory Board

Matthew Yamatin joins DitchCarbon

- Matthew YamatinLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DitchCarbon, the Scope 3 emissions platform for large organisations, has appointed Matthew Yamatin, formerly of Thermo Fisher Scientific, to its advisory board. Matthew will advise on product development and on how procurement and sustainability teams use supplier emissions data to deliver measurable reductions.Matthew has first-hand experience of what large organisations face when measuring, managing and reducing Scope 3 emissions. As Sustainability Program Director at Thermo Fisher Scientific, he worked on corporate sustainability and supply chain decarbonisation, where he saw the limits of existing emissions data, reporting processes and supplier engagement approaches.DitchCarbon builds for the work that follows the report: ranking the suppliers where action moves the footprint most, giving each a reduction plan drawn from a peer that has already made the cut, and tracking progress against targets.As an independent adviser, Matthew will give strategic input on product development, emerging market requirements and the use of emissions data in procurement decisions. He will also speak and write on how large organisations move from Scope 3 targets to supplier reductions.Marc Munier, CEO of DitchCarbon, said:"Too much of the technology built for sustainability teams has been designed around reporting requirements rather than the problems practitioners actually need to solve.Matthew understands those challenges first-hand. He knows what works, what doesn't, and where organisations get stuck. Having his independent perspective as we expand our platform will be incredibly valuable."Matthew Yamatin said:"Having spent years engaging with customers on decarbonization, I've seen how much time organisations can spend trying to collect and organise emissions data rather than using it to support decisions.What interests me about DitchCarbon is its focus on making existing emissions information accessible and useful, without asking suppliers to complete another questionnaire. I'm looking forward to contributing an independent practitioner's perspective as the platform evolves."The appointment comes as DitchCarbon expands its data coverage and tools. Its hybrid calculation applies supplier-specific (primary) emissions data at spend, activity or product level, with industry spend-based estimates used only when all else fails, so when a supplier cuts its emissions, the buyer's footprint shows it.About DitchCarbonDitchCarbon is the Scope 3 emissions platform for large organisations. It combines verified emissions data for over 2 million organisations, built on primary emissions data wherever it exists, with the tools procurement, sustainability and finance teams need to measure supply chain and portfolio emissions and deliver measurable reductions. Teams use it to calculate an audit-ready baseline by hybrid calculation, engage suppliers and portfolio companies where they are, plan reductions from what peers have already achieved, and forecast and track progress against targets, with scenario and transition planning. The result is less time spent chasing data, numbers that stand up to assurance, and evidence of progress for customers, rating agencies and lenders.That includes published GHG inventories and product carbon footprints, CDP responses, EcoVadis scorecards, SBTi targets and data that suppliers declare on their own profiles.ditchcarbon

Marc Munier

DitchCarbon

+44 20 3475 7875

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DitchCarbon Appoints Former Thermo Fisher Sustainability Leader Matthew Yamatin to Advisory Board News Provided By DitchCarbon November 05, 2026, 12:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment, Technology



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