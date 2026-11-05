Retail Media Is A $200Bn Market With A Blind Spot Outside The Store. A Swiss Technology Company Has Built The Answer.

Invenda's Atlas platform brings retail media to smart vending machine screens globally.

Invenda's Atlas platform turns the screens of smart vending machines into advertising space at the POS. The ad and the sale happen on the same device.

- Anton von Rueden, CEO InvendaALPNACH, SWITZERLAND, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global retail media ad spend will reach $200.4 billion in 2026 and grow another 11.5% to $223.4 billion in 2027, according to WARC. But outside the store, in travel hubs, gyms, offices and other places where people spend their day, there is often no retail media offer at all. Swiss software company Invenda Group AG, the leader in Global Smart Vending, has started offering advertising across its smart vending network with Atlas, its advertising platform. Atlas turns the large-format screens of Invenda smart vending machines into digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising space, so a brand can show an ad and sell the product on the same device, seconds apart.Unlike street-side DOOH screens, Invenda smart vending machines are points of sale. They stand where people pause, choose and buy, not just pass by, and they hold attention through longer dwell times and interaction with the machine. With Atlas, each screen becomes a media channel with its own conversion path: the product sits behind the display that advertises it, and ad plays and purchases are logged on the same machine, so a campaign can be matched to the sales it drives."Retail media is moving to the places where people spend their day. And our machines are already there," said Anton von Rueden, CEO of Invenda. "The ad runs on the display, and seconds later the product is in the shopper's hand, measured right at the purchase. In smart vending, advertising is not an add-on, it is part of the sale. We built our technology for exactly this moment. With Atlas, our network is now open to every brand."Brands can choose between two formats on the interactive screen: full-screen ads for launches and awareness campaigns, and a persistent top banner that stays visible while shoppers browse and buy. Where audience measurement is installed, anonymous insights show how many people saw an ad, for how long and in which context, with reporting built for agency campaign reviews.Campaigns can be booked programmatically through leading demand-side platforms (DSPs) or directly with Invenda's media specialists, so agencies can keep their existing workflows. Atlas also supports interactive formats: shoppers can scan a code on the screen and win a product instantly from the machine, turning an ad into an action at the point of sale.Invenda has a base of more than 7,500 smart screens in 22 countries, in environments such as travel hubs and hotels, fitness and wellness, retail, leisure and sports, offices, campuses and healthcare. For machine operators and location owners, Atlas adds a second revenue stream from the same screen. Brands and agencies can book campaigns, and operators and venues can add their locations to the network, at .About Invenda Group AGInvenda Group AG is a Swiss software company and the leader in Global Smart Vending, transforming automated retail and digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising through its proprietary AI-powered platform. Invenda's technology connects and automates networks of smart vending machines, micro markets, and digital screens-enabling operators and brands to optimize operations, access real-time data, and unlock new revenue streams through location-based e-commerce and targeted advertising.Headquartered in Alpnach, Switzerland, Invenda has locations in Berlin, New York, Miami, Hong Kong, Sofia, Zagreb, and Novi Sad. The company supports deployments in 22 countries and partners with global brands, operators, and manufacturers, including Mars Wrigley, Coca-Cola, Selecta, and Valora.

Willem Allroggen

Invenda Group AG

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Retail media is a $200bn market with a blind spot outside the store. A Swiss technology company has built the answer. News Provided By Invenda Group AG November 05, 2026, 12:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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