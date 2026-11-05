What Senior Leaders Can Learn From The 2026 Election Results, According To The Drift Tax Author Jim Rembach

What senior leaders can learn from the 2026 election results, from The Drift Tax author Jim Rembach.

Jim Rembach, author of The Drift Tax.

Ron Friedman, Ph.D., on The Drift Tax.

Dean Emeritus James K. Weeks on The Drift Tax.

Jim Rembach, author of The Drift Tax.

Jim Rembach, author of the Amazon Best Seller The Drift Tax, says shifts that build for months surface in one night, and the same happens inside companies.

- Jim Rembach, Executive Director, Leadership Execution InstituteGREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roughly three-quarters of voters said they felt angry or dissatisfied with the direction of the country, according to the AP Voter Poll. Voters under 30 and Hispanic voters shifted from their 2024 choices. Jim Rembach, author of The Drift Tax: Why Organizations Pay Twice for the Same Performance and How to Stop, says senior leaders can take a lesson from the results without taking a side. A shift that builds for months shows up in one night, and the same thing happens inside companies.The Drift Tax, published by LEI Press on October 12, 2026, is an Amazon Best Seller in two business and management categories. Rembach is Executive Director of the Leadership Execution Institute.What can senior leaders learn from the election results?Change happens before anyone counts it. Election night records a shift that formed over months of conversations, prices, and news. Rembach writes that the cost of drifting performance reaches a company the same way: "quietly, in fragments, until someone runs the total."Support that is assumed has not been secured. In the book, Rembach describes every offer letter as a bet on behavior. Companies pay for judgment and ownership on the day they hire, then build little to keep that behavior in place once pressure arrives.Reports show dissatisfaction late. The book cites Gallup research in which 52 percent of departing employees said their manager or organization could have done something to keep them. The resignation appears in one month's numbers. The decision behind it was made long before.What is the Drift Tax?The book defines the Drift Tax as the cumulative cost organizations absorb when behavioral stability decays after investment, forcing the same performance to be paid for again. Finance sees part of it as margin compression. Operations sees productivity variance. Human resources sees turnover. Strategy sees timelines slip. No line on the P&L adds the pieces together."Nobody fails. Everybody pays," Rembach said. "This is not an HR problem. It is a P&L problem wearing an HR costume."Why does the timing matter for finance and operations?About 4 in 10 voters named the economy as the most important issue facing the country, according to the AP Voter Poll. Inside companies, November is budget month. Chapter 6 of The Drift Tax, titled "The Tax Collector Loves November," follows how annual budgets fund the same performance a second time through consultants, coaching, program relaunches, and replacement hiring, with none of it labeled a repurchase.Ron Friedman, Ph.D., bestselling author of Superteams and The Best Place to Work, wrote of the book: "Building a high-performing team is hard. Keeping it high-performing is even harder. In The Drift Tax, Jim Rembach shows leaders how to create an environment that reinforces the right behaviors day after day in ways that promote sustained excellence. Smart, timely, and immediately useful."Where can an organization start?The book includes the Drift Tax Diagnostic: ten statements about how an organization runs on an ordinary Tuesday, scored as an Architecture Score that shows how much of the organization's stability is held by design rather than by effort. The diagnostic is free at .The Drift Tax is available in hardcover, paperback, ebook, and audiobook through Amazon and major retailers. Excerpts and details are at .About The Drift TaxThe Drift Tax: Why Organizations Pay Twice for the Same Performance and How to Stop, by Jim Rembach, is published by LEI Press and was released October 12, 2026, in hardcover (ISBN 979-8-90589-141-0), paperback (ISBN 979-8-90589-140-3), ebook (ISBN 979-8-90589-139-7), and audiobook (ISBN 979-8-90589-142-7). It is about the hidden taxes organizations pay when their people drift, causing execution failures, and how to stop paying them.About Jim RembachJim Rembach is the Executive Director of the Leadership Execution Institute and President of Execution Architects, where he helps organizations design and implement the scaffolding needed to upgrade their operating systems for the post-AI era. He is the author of The Drift Tax and the host of the Fast Leader Show, where he has interviewed hundreds of the world's most influential management thinkers. He spent three decades inside complex operations before writing the book. He lives in Greensboro, North Carolina.About LEI Press and the Leadership Execution InstituteLEI Press is the publishing division of the Leadership Execution Institute, an independent research organization studying leadership behavior, behavioral drift, and culture-calibrated execution systems in modern organizations. The institute's research briefs, reports, and publications are available at leadershipexecutioninstitute.Review copies and interviews are available on request.

Emma Allen

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What Senior Leaders Can Learn From the 2026 Election Results, According to The Drift Tax Author Jim Rembach News Provided By Leadership Execution Institute November 05, 2026, 12:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Insurance Industry



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