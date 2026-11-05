Premier Electrical Commits $20,000 To Rochester, MN's Momentum30 Initiative

Premier invests in Rochester's Future

Premier Electrical's Gold-level investment supports Rochester, MN's five-year Chamber initiative for workforce development, business growth and advocacy.

- Eric Jahnke, CEO of Premier ElectricalROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Investment supports regional workforce initiatives, business growth and advocacyPremier Electrical Corp. has invested $20,000 in Momentum30, the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce 's five-year initiative supporting the region's long-term economic growth.As a Gold-level investor, Premier joins regional businesses and community leaders in supportingefforts to attract and develop talent, encourage business recruitment and expansion, andstrengthen regional business advocacy.“We're proud to stand with Rochester's business leaders. Momentum30 keeps us connected to the region's needs and the people building its future,” said Eric Jahnke, CEO of Premier Electrical.Premier expanded its Rochester presence in 2016 with the acquisition of Foster Electric. Sincethen, the company has continued supporting the region through electrical and low-voltageprojects serving healthcare facilities and other critical infrastructure. Its investment inMomentum30 builds on that commitment to the community and its future.Through the partnership, Premier plans to strengthen relationships with regional businessesand development partners, highlight its Rochester-area projects, and explore opportunities tocontribute to the Chamber's workforce initiatives. Potential involvement includes careerawareness, skilled trades education and industry discussions.“Rochester has been an important part of Premier's story for over 25 years. Investing in Momentum30 is how we help build the skilled workforce and strong business community this region needs,” said Matt Schmoker, Rochester Division Manager at Premier Electrical.Momentum30 brings businesses and community partners together around shared regionalpriorities, with ongoing communication to investors about progress and impact. Premier'sparticipation supports these efforts while keeping the company connected to the evolvingneeds of the Rochester region.To learn more about Momentum30, visitAbout Premier Electrical Corp.Premier Electrical Corp. provides electrical and low-voltage services for complex projects acrossMinnesota, Iowa and the greater Midwest. Its work spans healthcare, industrial facilities,transportation, water infrastructure and commercial construction. Learn more atMedia ContactMatt Schmoker, Manager...Premier Electrical Corp.premiercorpMegan Cosgrove, Marketing Lead...Obsidian North Partnersobsidiannorthpartners

Matt Schmoker, Rochester Division Manager

Premier Electrical Corporation

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Premier Electrical Commits $20,000 to Rochester, MN's Momentum30 Initiative News Provided By Premier Electrical Corporation November 05, 2026, 12:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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