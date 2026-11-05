Raghava Lawrence To Celebrate Rajinikanth's Birthday For A Month Says, Everything I'm Today Is Because Of Him!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor, director and producer Raghava Lawrence, who is known to be a big fan of Superstar Rajinikanth, on Thursday announced that he was to celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday this year for a month.

The dance choreographer turned actor and producer said that he would start the celebrations from November 12th this year until December 12, which will mark Rajinikanth's 76th birthday.

Taking to his social mediatimelines to make the announcement, Raghava Lawrence wrote, "One month Thalaivar birthday celebrations from November 12 - December 12. One month. One celebration. One Thalaivar!"

He went on to explain,"As a lifelong Thalaivar fan, I couldn't be prouder or happier to witness him deliver an industry hit at the age of 75! I wish to celebrate his 76th birthday and this legendary success together on December 12th, with a month-long celebration from November 12th to December 12th."

The actor and director also said, "My wish is to invite Thalaivar himself and celebrate this special occasion in front of him. But knowing his humble and simple nature, I understand that he isn't someone who seeks grand celebrations for himself. That's exactly why we, his fans, are celebrating him in our own way out of immense love and respect for the legendary, one and only Superstar!"

Making it clear that this initiative had been born purely out of his love for Rajinikanth, Raghava Lawrence said he had admired the Tamil Superstar right from his childhood.

"He gave me life and everything I'm today in this industry is because of him. There will never be another star like Thalaivar. His legacy is one of a kind. His journey and birthday needs to be celebrated in the best way possible. This is our way of celebrating the man who has given generations of fans a lifetime of memories and happiness," the actor, director and producer said.

"As Today is Thursday, Guru day, I wanted to share with you all that I'll soon announce how we're going to make this celebration special. This year is going to be truly memorable for all Thalaivar fans. One month. One celebration. One Thalaivar! #guruveSaranam," he wrote.