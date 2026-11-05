Bihar CM Reviews Implementation Of VB-G RAM G Mission Sets Target Of 3 Lakh Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday chaired a review meeting on the implementation of the 'Viksit Bharat – Guarantee Rojgar and Ajiveeka Mission (Rural)' (VB-G RAM G), directing officials to accelerate rural employment generation and infrastructure development across the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised that the government's priority is to ensure balanced and comprehensive development of villages while expanding employment opportunities for rural households.

Under the mission, rural households are guaranteed 125 days of employment annually, with the Centre and the state government sharing the expenditure in a 60:40 ratio.

Choudhary stressed that workers must receive their wages within the stipulated period of 15 days.

He directed officials to incorporate development projects worth Rs 22,000 crore under the mission, aimed at strengthening rural infrastructure and generating employment.

He also instructed officials to increase the number of projects under implementation from the existing 1.5 lakh to 3 lakh.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Rural Development Department, H.R. Srinivas, briefed the meeting on the mission's features, action plan and implementation strategy.

The Chief Minister said that essential infrastructure requirements in all villages must be addressed as a priority, with different departments working in coordination and District Magistrates maintaining regular oversight.

He directed officials to expedite the construction of Anganwadi centres, additional school classrooms, healthcare facilities, rural markets, playgrounds and other essential infrastructure.

An allocation of Rs 12 lakh has been earmarked for the construction of each Anganwadi centre, while an additional Rs 2 lakh will be provided for furniture, educational materials and other facilities.

Choudhary also directed officials to adopt a systematic approach to developing Gram Panchayats under the mission.

Projects will be undertaken across four major categories - water security, rural infrastructure, livelihood enhancement and disaster management.

He called for phased implementation of projects, greater use of technology for monitoring and transparency, effective social audits and prompt redressal of public grievances.

Under the 'Seva Sankalp evam Kayakalp Abhiyan', the Chief Minister also stressed the need to strengthen basic infrastructure in rural areas.

He directed officials to prioritise Anganwadi centre construction, complete additional classrooms wherever required and set targets for developing Gramin Haats (rural markets) to boost the rural economy.

On water conservation, Choudhary emphasised the renovation and restoration of canals, reservoirs and other water-related structures.

He instructed District Magistrates to regularly monitor these projects to ensure timely execution and quality.

He also directed the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department to achieve the targets set for water conservation and afforestation.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for coordinated efforts in tree plantation and rainwater harvesting to maintain groundwater levels and meet future water requirements.

Choudhary instructed officials to ensure the effective implementation of all provisions of the mission and complete projects related to rural employment, livelihood generation and infrastructure development within stipulated timelines.

He said these initiatives should ultimately improve the living standards of rural families and contribute to the vision of a developed Bihar.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Building Construction Minister Leshi Singh and other senior officials of the Bihar government.