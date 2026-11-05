'No Audience, No Applause...', Blind Couple's Roadside Singing Video Moves Internet

A heart-touching video of a visually impaired couple singing on a roadside in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. Accompanied by their young daughter, the couple was seen performing in a public space, hoping to attract the attention of people passing by.

The video, shared by X user Ramesh Speaks, captures the family standing together as the man sings Jeeta Hoon Jiske Liye, a popular song from the Bollywood film Dilwale. Holding a portable microphone, he delivers the melody with remarkable emotion, while his wife and daughter stand beside him.

Talent Shocker: They will never get a chance to perform in any singing competition because they don't know how to put themselves forward.

They use their talent just to earn a living.

Watch how this visually impaired singer couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, is winning hearts with their beautiful voice.

Share this video and help give them the respect they truly deserve

- Ramesh Speaks (@rameshofficial0) November 4, 2026

What makes the clip particularly moving is the apparent lack of an audience. Despite the singer putting his heart into the performance, people can be seen going about their day without stopping to listen.

There was no elaborate stage, professional setup or cheering crowd. Just a family trying to make a living through music and hoping someone would recognise their talent.

Viral Video Highlights The Couple's Struggle To Earn Through Music

Sharing the video, Ramesh Speaks described the family as a visually impaired singing couple from Indore who depend on their musical abilities to earn a livelihood.

He also highlighted how talented street performers often struggle to find opportunities to showcase their abilities. While many aspiring singers dream of participating in television reality shows and organised music competitions, people like this family may not even get the platform or exposure they need.

The video has once again brought attention to the challenges faced by specially-abled artists, particularly those who depend on public performances for their income.

Talent, after all, is not limited by physical ability. However, finding an audience, financial support and the right opportunities can often be a much bigger challenge for performers from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Internet Users Suggest YouTube Channel And Support For The Family

The video has prompted social media users to discuss how the family could receive meaningful support rather than just online appreciation.

One user suggested helping the singer establish a YouTube channel so that his performances could reach a larger audience. The user also proposed organising financial contributions to help the family get started.

Another suggested that television talent shows should introduce dedicated opportunities for specially-abled performers, allowing them to showcase their abilities and receive the recognition they deserve.

Several viewers also felt that social media could play an important role in bringing talented but lesser-known performers into the spotlight.

The video has consequently sparked a larger conversation about the importance of supporting independent artists and creating opportunities for people who might otherwise remain unheard.