Uttarakhand Diwali Gift: CM Dhami Transfers Rs 148 Crore Pension To Nearly 10 Lakh Beneficiaries

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a major financial relief ahead of Diwali for nearly 10 lakh social security pension beneficiaries across the state. The government has transferred over ₹148 crore as the October 2026 pension payment directly into the bank accounts of eligible recipients through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. A total of 9,99,484 beneficiaries received ₹148,18,84,500 under various social welfare schemes, including old-age, widow and disability pensions. The payment was released during a programme organised at the Chief Minister's Camp Office. CM Dhami Transfers ₹148 Crore to 10 Lakh Pension Beneficiaries Announcing the payment, Dhami said the state government is committed to providing financial support to economically weaker, underprivileged and needy sections of society. He highlighted that pension schemes play an important role in supporting senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities. The government is also focusing on ensuring that every eligible person receives assistance without unnecessary delays or difficulties. Old-Age and Widow Pension Schemes Cover Most Beneficiaries Old-age pension accounted for the largest share of beneficiaries in the October 2026 payment. Here is the scheme-wise breakdown:

Pension scheme Beneficiaries Amount released Old-age pension 6,24,616 ₹93.69 crore Widow pension 2,39,527 ₹35.93 crore Disability pension 89,971 ₹13.50 crore Farmers' pension 27,092 Not separately specified Abandoned women pension 8,442 Not separately specified Maintenance grant 7,461 Not separately specified Teelu Rauteli pension 2,248 Not separately specified Dwarf pension 127 Not separately specified Total 9,99,484 ₹148.18 crore

Around 7,000 People Receive Pension Without Aadhaar Cards

The Chief Minister also highlighted a special provision for beneficiaries who do not have Aadhaar cards.

He said elderly people and persons with disabilities often face difficulties completing documentation and other formalities required to access welfare benefits. To address this issue, the state government coordinated with the Centre to introduce special arrangements.

Under these provisions, approximately 7,000 beneficiaries are receiving pension assistance even without Aadhaar cards. Dhami said the government wants to ensure that documentation-related difficulties do not prevent deserving people from accessing social security schemes.

DBT Ensures Transparent and Timely Pension Payments

Dhami credited the Centre and state government's welfare initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He said the DBT mechanism allows pension payments to reach beneficiaries directly, improving transparency and reducing the possibility of unnecessary delays.

He also instructed officials to maintain transparency and ensure monthly payments reach eligible beneficiaries on time, particularly during the festive season.

The programme was attended by Social Welfare Minister Khajan Das and senior officials from the department. The Chief Minister also extended Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj and Govardhan Puja greetings to the people of Uttarakhand.