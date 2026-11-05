Uttarakhand Diwali Gift: CM Dhami Transfers Rs 148 Crore Pension To Nearly 10 Lakh Beneficiaries
|Pension scheme
|Beneficiaries
|Amount released
|Old-age pension
|6,24,616
|₹93.69 crore
|Widow pension
|2,39,527
|₹35.93 crore
|Disability pension
|89,971
|₹13.50 crore
|Farmers' pension
|27,092
|Not separately specified
|Abandoned women pension
|8,442
|Not separately specified
|Maintenance grant
|7,461
|Not separately specified
|Teelu Rauteli pension
|2,248
|Not separately specified
|Dwarf pension
|127
|Not separately specified
|Total
|9,99,484
|₹148.18 crore
Around 7,000 People Receive Pension Without Aadhaar Cards
The Chief Minister also highlighted a special provision for beneficiaries who do not have Aadhaar cards.
He said elderly people and persons with disabilities often face difficulties completing documentation and other formalities required to access welfare benefits. To address this issue, the state government coordinated with the Centre to introduce special arrangements.
Under these provisions, approximately 7,000 beneficiaries are receiving pension assistance even without Aadhaar cards. Dhami said the government wants to ensure that documentation-related difficulties do not prevent deserving people from accessing social security schemes.
DBT Ensures Transparent and Timely Pension Payments
Dhami credited the Centre and state government's welfare initiatives under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He said the DBT mechanism allows pension payments to reach beneficiaries directly, improving transparency and reducing the possibility of unnecessary delays.
He also instructed officials to maintain transparency and ensure monthly payments reach eligible beneficiaries on time, particularly during the festive season.
The programme was attended by Social Welfare Minister Khajan Das and senior officials from the department. The Chief Minister also extended Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj and Govardhan Puja greetings to the people of Uttarakhand.
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