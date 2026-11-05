'Do I Need An Appointment To Meet You?' Nagpur Man's Face-Off With IAS Officer Goes Viral (WATCH)

A man from Nagpur addressed an IAS official over the requirement for an appointment to meet him, claiming that a public worker ought to be reachable by residents rather than treating them like guests looking to speak with a private company CEO.

The video was posted on Facebook by Yash Gourkhede, the founder of the Jan Badlaav Party, a regional political organization with its main base in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The IAS official questioned Gourkhede about showing up without an appointment while seated at a conference table in the video. "Have you scheduled a meeting with me?" he asked. Gourkhede promptly challenged the requirement, replying,“What appointment? You are a public servant, not an HR of any private company. That's why I was standing outside.”

The conversation took place in the context of a movement calling for workers' daily salaries to be raised. Gourkhede stated in the accompanying post that after the wage-related protest, workers were being harassed by Public Works Department (PWD) officials and contractors.

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He wrote that those advocating for their rights were being singled out rather than having their demands met. He stated that the Jan Badlaav Party was backing the workers' struggle for justice, fair pay, and dignity.

He stated in the post, "We will not let the voices of the workers be suppressed," and that the campaign will go on until their requests were met.

Several viewers praised Gourkhede for questioning the police after watching the video. One user praised him for speaking up and stated that public servants shouldn't act as though they owned the people they served.

Another complimented him on his self-assurance and the planning he had done to take on law enforcement and government representatives. One of the viewers called on other people to do similar actions and defend the underprivileged.