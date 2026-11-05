Eni Data: Tajikistan's Proven Oil Reserves Remain At 15 Million Barrels In 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan's proven oil reserves stood at 15 million barrels as of December 31, 2025, unchanged from the previous year and the same level reported in all available data points since 2015, according to Italian energy major Eni's latest statistical review.

Eni's data shows that the country's proven oil reserves amounted to 15 million barrels in each of the reported years: 2015, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The figures show no change in Tajikistan's reported oil reserves across these reporting periods.

For comparison, proven oil reserves in Russia and Central Asia reached 145.82 billion barrels as of December 31, 2025, unchanged from 2024, when the regional figure also stood at 145.82 billion barrels. In 2015, proven reserves in the region amounted to 135.72 billion barrels, increasing to 144.5 billion barrels in 2019 and 145.82 billion barrels in 2020.

According to the report, regional reserves subsequently edged down to 145.81 billion barrels in 2021 and remained at that level in 2022, before returning to 145.82 billion barrels in 2023. The figure remained unchanged in 2024 and 2025. Eni reported a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7% for proven oil reserves in Russia and Central Asia over 2015–2025.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan's population reached 10.8 million people in 2025, compared with 10.6 million in 2024 and 8.6 million in 2015. According to Eni's figures, the country's population increased to 9.5 million in 2019 and 9.7 million in 2020, reaching 10 million in 2021, 10.2 million in 2022 and 10.4 million in 2023.

Eni reported that Tajikistan's population increased by 1.8% year-on-year in 2025, while the compound annual growth rate over 2015–2025 stood at 2.2%.