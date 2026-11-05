Domestic Metals Provides Update On Drill Program At Smart Creek Project, Montana
|DDH
|Easting
|Northing
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length
|ID
|Meters
|Meters
|Degrees
|Degrees
|Meters
|SMCR-26-001
|326789.5
|5148997
|0
|-55
|456.29
|SMCR-26-002
|326790
|5148997
|300
|-55
|654.4
Marketing Initiatives
Domestic's CEO and Director Gordon Neal looks forward to sharing updates on the Company and its drill program at the Smart Creek Project at the following investor focused conferences:
|Nov. 6-7
|Munich Mining Conference
|Munich, Germany
|Nov. 18-19
|Swiss Mining Institute
|Zurich, Switzerland
|Nov. 23-24
|121 Mining Investment
|London, United Kingdom
|Nov. 26
|Global Mining Finance Autumn Conference
|London, United Kingdom
Technical Information
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. MacNeil is not independent of the Company as he is an advisor and consultant and holds stock options.
About Domestic Metals Corp.
Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.
The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.
The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana. The Project covers 8,000 hectares and is located 50km northwest of the Butte Mine Complex (the Butte District is credited with an historical production of 24.8B pounds of copper1,2) and occupies a similar geological setting. Smart Creek is considered prospective for porphyry copper as well as copper-gold-silver enriched carbonate replacement deposits (CRD).
Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.
Notes
1 Reed, M., and Dilles, J., 2020. ORE DEPOSITS OF BUTTE, MONTANA In MBMG Special Publication 122: Geology of Montana, vol. 2: Special Topics p. 1-41.
2The Company cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted on the Company's property. Comparisons to adjacent or nearby projects are for geological context only and are not intended to suggest that the Company's property will host similar grades, tonnages, or economic results
On behalf of Domestic Metals Corp.
Gord Neal, CEO and Director
(604) 657 7813
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For more information on Domestic Metals, please contact:
Gord Neal, Phone: (604) 657 7813 or Michael Pound, Phone: (604) 363 2885
Please visit the Company website at or contact us at ....
For all investor relations inquiries, please contact:
John Liviakis, Liviakis Financial Communications Inc., Phone: +1 415 389 4670.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words“expects”,“plans”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“estimates”,“projects”,“potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions“will”,“would”,“may”,“could” or“should” occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the planned exploration activities on properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
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