Domestic Metals Provides Update On Drill Program At Smart Creek Project, Montana

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Domestic Metals Corp. (the“ Company” or“ Domestic”) - (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E0) provides an update on the ongoing inaugural diamond drill program at the Flag Ship Smart Creek Copper-Gold-Silver Project (the“Project”), Maxville Mining District in Granite County, Montana. To date, the company has completed 2 holes for a total of 1,110.69 metres (SMCR-26-001: 456.29m; SMCR-26-002: 654.40m, figure 2 and figure 3 ), and drilling is now underway on hole SMCR-26-003. Core from SMCR-26-001 has been logged and submitted to ALS Labs in Reno, Nevada, with core from SMCR-26-002 logged and about to follow. First assay results are anticipated towards the end of November. The objective of this phase of the program is to delineate Carbonate Replacement Deposit (“CRD”) style mineralization at the Gold Coin Prospect identified by Rio Tinto (Historical hole SMCR0022, 109.73 metre @ 0.75% Copper, which included 89 metres of 0.97%; news release dated August 20, 2024 ). Subsequent drilling at the Smart Creek Target area will focus on extending this zone and testing potential porphyry copper-molybdenum linkages to this mineralization at Smart Creek and new epithermal and porphyry targets at Smart Creek, Sunrise and Radio Tower Targets. "We are pleased and excited by the mineralization that we are seeing in drill core to date. The first two holes contain significant Carbonate Replacement Deposit style alteration, and our immediate objective is to understand structural and stratigraphic controls to develop understanding of mineralization styles/local context," said Gordon Neal, CEO and Director of Domestic Metals. "The Smart Creek Target area shows exploration potential for high-grade porphyry, exotic copper, carbonate-replacement/skarn gold-copper, as well as epithermal gold mineralization. We are looking forward to receiving the first assay results and will report them as soon as they have been received, compiled and reviewed.” Drilling is continuing and will for now remain focused on the Smart Creek Target area.





Figure 1. Core photographs from SMCR-26-001 including silica-manganese cemented breccia with abundant copper oxides (1A; 11.90–14.50 metres) and quartz vein with sphalerite and pyrite-chalcopyrite along the margin; possible tennantite (Cu-As sulfosalt) in silicified calcareous laminated-siltstone (1B). Core photographs from SMCR-26-002 including intense silicification with secondary copper oxide along bedding (1C; 49.07 meters), intensely silicified (texturally destructive) siltstone with abundant chrysocolla (1D; 15.54 meters), replacement style pyrite-chalcopyrite in calc-silicate-biotite altered siltstone (1E; 213.01 metres) bedding controlled pyrite-chalcopyrite replacement style sulphide blebs (1F; 208.70 metres). Geological observations Drill Hole SMCR-26-001 Drill hole SMCR-26-001 was completed to a depth of 456.29m and intersected a sequence of calcareous siltstones exhibiting variable silicification, carbonate alteration, chlorite-epidote development, and localized calc-silicate replacement associated with copper-zinc-silver mineralization (Figures 1-3). Mineralization occurs primarily as chalcopyrite-bearing quartz-carbonate veins, sulphide-rich fracture fillings, and replacement zones associated with pyrite, pyrrhotite, and locally sphalerite. Copper mineralization is documented near surface at 13.5m and 53.6m, with additional sulphide-bearing intervals at 123.33m, 152.3m, and 342.65m. At 342.65m, a silicified, laminated calcareous siltstone contains a quartz vein with sphalerite and pyrite-chalcopyrite along its margins, with possible tennantite also identified (Figures 1-3). The observed mineralization and alteration assemblages are consistent with a hydrothermal system involving structurally controlled sulphide veining and carbonate replacement, although the continuity and geometry of mineralized zones remain to be established. Drill Hole SMCR-26-002 Drill hole SMCR-26-002 was completed to a depth of 654.4m, intersecting a strongly altered sequence of calcareous siltstones characterized by pervasive silicification, hornfels, chloritization, calc-silicate replacement, and locally intense sulphide mineralization (Figures 1-3). Near-surface oxidized copper mineralization occurs as chrysocolla-rich fractured siltstone and copper-bearing gouge zones at approximately 15–16 m, transitioning at depth into hypogene chalcopyrite-pyrite-pyrrhotite-sphalerite mineralization developed as bedding-parallel replacement, disseminated and blebby sulphides, stockwork veins, and discordant fracture fillings (Figures 1-3). Significant mineralization is documented between approximately 151m and 316m, including chalcopyrite-rich replacement zones at 205.5–208.4m, locally high copper concentrations at 208.7m, 213.01m, and 270.5m, and semi-massive chalcopyrite-sphalerite mineralization at 316.3m. Scheelite mineralization was also identified at 126.1m (Figures 1-3). The extensive alteration and multiple styles of sulphide mineralization suggest a substantial carbonate-replacement-related hydrothermal system, potentially controlled by the intersection of favourable stratigraphy and structures. Collar Table for SMCR-26-001 and SMCR-26-002

DDH Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length ID Meters Meters Degrees Degrees Meters SMCR-26-001 326789.5 5148997 0 -55 456.29 SMCR-26-002 326790 5148997 300 -55 654.4



Marketing Initiatives

Domestic's CEO and Director Gordon Neal looks forward to sharing updates on the Company and its drill program at the Smart Creek Project at the following investor focused conferences:

Nov. 6-7 Munich Mining Conference Munich, Germany Nov. 18-19 Swiss Mining Institute Zurich, Switzerland Nov. 23-24 121 Mining Investment London, United Kingdom Nov. 26 Global Mining Finance Autumn Conference London, United Kingdom



Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. MacNeil is not independent of the Company as he is an advisor and consultant and holds stock options.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana. The Project covers 8,000 hectares and is located 50km northwest of the Butte Mine Complex (the Butte District is credited with an historical production of 24.8B pounds of copper1,2) and occupies a similar geological setting. Smart Creek is considered prospective for porphyry copper as well as copper-gold-silver enriched carbonate replacement deposits (CRD).

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

Notes

1 Reed, M., and Dilles, J., 2020. ORE DEPOSITS OF BUTTE, MONTANA In MBMG Special Publication 122: Geology of Montana, vol. 2: Special Topics p. 1-41.

2The Company cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization hosted on the Company's property. Comparisons to adjacent or nearby projects are for geological context only and are not intended to suggest that the Company's property will host similar grades, tonnages, or economic results

On behalf of Domestic Metals Corp.

Gord Neal, CEO and Director

(604) 657 7813

For more information on Domestic Metals, please contact:

Gord Neal, Phone: (604) 657 7813 or Michael Pound, Phone: (604) 363 2885

Please visit the Company website at or contact us at ....

For all investor relations inquiries, please contact:

John Liviakis, Liviakis Financial Communications Inc., Phone: +1 415 389 4670.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words“expects”,“plans”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“estimates”,“projects”,“potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions“will”,“would”,“may”,“could” or“should” occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the planned exploration activities on properties. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: competition within the industry; actual results of current exploration activities; environmental risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future price of commodities; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining approvals or financing; risks related to indebtedness and the service of such indebtedness; as well as those factors, risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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