Silver Bow Mining Intersects 312.7 G/T Ageq Over 11.2 M Including 462.7 G/T Ageq Over 3.6 M At The Rainbow Block

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emily Vein mineralization intersected in two drill holes; SBM26-05 also returns

680.8 g/t AgEq over 1.3 m from the Rainbow Vein BUTTE, Mont., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silver Bow Mining Corp. (NYSE American: SBMT ) ("Silver Bow Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first assay results from the Emily Vein, located approximately 245 meters (800 feet) north of the Badger Vein at its Rainbow Block Project in Butte, Montana. Drilling intersected high-grade silver-gold-zinc-lead mineralization in the largely unmined upper portion of the Emily Vein, above historical workings, highlighting another significant exploration target successfully tested during the Company's current 25,000-foot diamond drilling program. Highlights

SBM26-08 – Emily Vein: 11.2 meters (“m”) grading 312.7 grams per tonne (“g/t”) silver equivalent ("AgEq") (51.5 g/t Ag, 0.08 g/t Au, 5.81% Zn, 1.80% Pb and 15.95 ppm In), including 3.6 m grading 462.7 g/t AgEq (92.4 g/t Ag, 0.16 g/t Au, 8.48% Zn, 1.99% Pb and 25.95 ppm In). Indium was excluded from the AgEq calculation.

SBM26-05 – Emily Vein: 2.0 m grading 482.7 g/t AgEq (88.4 g/t Ag, 0.99 g/t Au, 6.25% Zn and 2.87% Pb).

SBM26-05 – Rainbow Vein: 1.3 m grading 680.8 g/t AgEq (382.7 g/t Ag, 0.41 g/t Au, 5.09% Zn and 3.02% Pb). No Emily Vein mineralization is included in the Company's current Rainbow Block Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. All intervals are downhole lengths. Estimated true widths are 60 to 80% of reported lengths in SBM26-05 and 30 to 35% in SBM26-08. Emily Vein Intersections Both diamond drill holes intersected significant silver-gold-zinc-lead mineralization within the Emily Vein. SBM26-08 returned 11.2 m (36.8 ft) grading 312.7 g/t AgEq from 369.3 to 380.5 m (1,211.7 to 1,248.5 ft) downhole, including a higher-grade 3.6 m (12.1 ft) interval grading 462.7 g/t AgEq from 372.3 to 375.9 m (1,221.3 to 1,233.4 ft). The interval is located approximately 245 m (800 ft) from the eastern margin of a current Inferred Mineral Resource block outlined along the Rainbow Vein. The broader Emily interval from SBM26-08 also returned 15.95 ppm indium, increasing to 25.95 ppm in the included 3.6 m interval. Diamond drill hole SBM26-05 returned 2.0 m (6.6 ft) grading 482.7 g/t AgEq from 286.3 to 288.3 m (939.3 to 945.9 ft) near the intersection between the Emily Vein and the Rainbow Vein. A long section (Figure 1) places the Emily Vein intersections above the estimated water table and shows their relationship to Silver Bow Mining's Inferred Mineral Resource blocks and historical underground workings. These results provide additional points of geological and assay information for future evaluation of the Emily Vein. Table 1 - Assay Highlights from SBM26-05 and SBM26-08

Metric units

Hole ID

Vein

From To Interval 1 AgEq 2,3 Ag Au Zn Pb In meters

g/t % ppm SBM26-05 Unnamed 193.8 195.2 1.4 252.1 136.5 0.51 1.33 0.69 0.29 SBM26-05 Emily 286.3 288.3 2.0 482.7 88.4 0.99 6.25 2.87 0.28 SBM26-05 Rainbow 289.6 290.9 1.3 680.8 382.7 0.41 5.09 3.02 0.06 SBM26-08 Emily 369.3 380.5 11.2 312.7 51.5 0.08 5.81 1.80 15.95 including Emily 372.3 375.9 3.6 462.7 92.4 0.16 8.48 1.99 25.95



Imperial units

Hole ID

Vein

From To Interval 1 AgEq 2,3 Ag Au Zn Pb In feet

opt % ppm SBM26-05 Unnamed 635.7 640.5 4.8 7.35 3.98 0.015 1.33 0.69 0.29 SBM26-05 Emily 939.3 945.9 6.6 14.08 2.58 0.029 6.25 2.87 0.28 SBM26-05 Rainbow 950.1 954.4 4.3 19.86 11.16 0.012 5.09 3.02 0.06 SBM26-08 Emily 1,211.7 1,248.5 36.8 9.12 1.50 0.002 5.81 1.80 15.95 including Emily 1,221.3 1,233.4 12.1 13.49 2.70 0.005 8.48 1.99 25.95



NOTES

1 Intervals represent downhole lengths. True widths in SBM26-05 are estimated to be 60 to 80% of the reported downhole length. True widths in SBM26-08 are estimated to be 30 to 35% of the reported downhole length.

2 Grams per tonne (“g/t”) and ounces per short ton (“opt”). Composited assay intervals based on a cut-off grade of 4.0 opt (137.1 g/t) AgEq.

3 See“Silver Equivalent Calculation” within the“Technical Disclosure” section of this release for the methodology used to calculate AgEq grades. The following metal prices were used in the calculations: Ag - $25.00/oz; Au - $2,500/oz; Zn - $1.31/lb; and Pb - $0.90/lb. Metal recoveries of 90% were assumed for all metals.

“Our initial drill results on the Emily Vein are very encouraging, highlighted by 11.2 meters grading 312.7 g/t AgEq in SBM26-08. Anaconda Mining Company records show the Emily Vein was mined principally for copper between the depths of approximately 1,000 and 3,000 feet, and the upper 1,000 feet of the Vein was left largely unmined. Both drill holes intersected silver-gold-zinc-lead mineralization in this largely unmined upper portion, above the historical workings. SBM26-08 also returned elevated indium, a U.S.-designated Critical Mineral, of up to 25.95 ppm over 3.6 meters. These results again demonstrate the value of using historical Anaconda data to define our drill targets, the same approach that delivered our previously reported results on the Badger Vein and Black Rock Copper Vein. We will continue to apply this strategy as we advance our surface drill program and prepare for underground drilling,” said Dr. Phillip Nickerson, Vice President of Exploration.

“The Emily Vein adds another high-grade target at the Rainbow Block and underscores the exploration potential in the upper portions of Butte veins that Anaconda Mining left largely unmined,” said Travis Naugle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“With 22,725 feet of our 25,000-foot surface drilling program now complete, we are preparing to begin underground drilling shortly. Together, the surface and underground programs will allow us to test the broader mineralized system from different drilling positions, building on these results as we work toward expanding the Rainbow Block Mineral Resource. We continue to advance silver-zinc and copper targets, alongside other Critical Minerals, in one of America's most prolific mining districts.”







Figure 1 – Emily Vein schematic long section (looking northeast) and drill plan (5,900 Level) showing the reported Emily intersections in SBM26-05 and SBM26-08 relative to historical workings and historical Anaconda drill holes. Drill plan map shows the interpreted vein traces and the projected drill-hole traces.

Additional Drill Intersections

In SBM26-05, the Rainbow Vein returned 1.3 m grading 680.8 g/t AgEq from 289.6 to 290.9 m (950.1 to 954.4 ft) downhole, near the vein's intersection with the Emily Vein. The hole also intersected an unnamed vein from 193.8 to 195.2 m (635.7 to 640.5 ft) downhole, returning 1.4 m grading 252.1 g/t AgEq (136.5 g/t Ag, 0.51 g/t Au, 1.33% Zn and 0.69% Pb).

Table 2 - Drill Hole Coordinates & Orientation (WGS84 UTM Zone 12N) Hole ID Azimuth Inclination Easting Northing Elevation (ft) Length (m) SBM26-05 024 -45 381871.5 5098739.7 6363 290.9 SBM26-08 078 -44 381871.0 5098736.0 6363 397.8



Technical Disclosure

Sample Preparation and Analytical Methods: Diamond drill core was logged, photographed and sampled by Silver Bow Mining personnel at the Company's Butte core logging facility. Sample intervals were selected based on geologic criteria and ranged from approximately 1 to 5 feet. Core selected for analysis was sawn longitudinally, with one-half submitted for analysis and the remaining one-half retained for reference in Silver Bow Mining secure core storage facilities.

Samples were individually bagged and transported under chain-of-custody procedures by courier to ALS Global (“ALS”) in Elko, Nevada. ALS is independent of Silver Bow Mining. The ALS laboratories used for the analyses reported herein are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025.

Samples were prepared using ALS method PREP-31BY, which includes crushing to 70% passing 2 millimeters, rotary splitting of a 1-kilogram sample, and pulverization to 85% passing 75 microns. Silver and gold were analyzed using ALS method ME-GRA22, consisting of a 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Zinc, lead and indium were analyzed using ALS method ME-MS61, consisting of four-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS) and inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES). Samples returning values above the upper analytical limits of the primary methods were re-analyzed using appropriate over-limit methods. High-grade silver samples were analyzed using Ag-OG62, and high-grade zinc and lead samples were analyzed using Zn-OG62 and Pb-OG62.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control: Silver Bow Mining maintains a quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program for its diamond drilling that includes the systematic insertion of blanks and certified reference materials into the sample stream at a combined rate of approximately 10% or one QA/QC sample per 10 samples. ALS Global also performs its own internal laboratory QA/QC procedures. QA/QC results for SBM26-05 and SBM26-08 were reviewed by the Company's Qualified Person. Based on this review, the Qualified Person considers the analytical results reported in this release to be reliable.

Silver Equivalent Calculation: AgEq grades reported in this news release use metal prices and estimated recovery assumptions consistent with the Company's current Mineral Resource estimate. The following metal prices were used: silver – $25.00/oz; gold – $2,500/oz; zinc – $1.31/lb; and lead – $0.90/lb. Estimated metallurgical recoveries of 90% were applied to each metal included in the calculation. Indium is reported separately and is not included in the AgEq calculation.

AgEq is calculated by determining the per-ton in-situ value of silver, gold, zinc and lead, applying the respective estimated metallurgical recovery to each metal, summing the resulting values and dividing the total by the silver price adjusted by the estimated silver recovery.

The metallurgical recovery assumptions used in the AgEq calculation are consistent with those used in the current Rainbow Block Mineral Resource estimate. Actual metallurgical recoveries have not been established for the specific mineralized intervals reported in this release and may differ from the assumptions used.

Qualified Person and Data Verification: The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Nickerson, PhD, CPG, Vice President of Exploration of Silver Bow Mining Corp., who is a“Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian Securities Administrators and a“Qualified Person” as defined by Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Dr. Nickerson specifically reviewed the analytical and QA/QC data supporting the drill results reported in this news release and considers the results reliable for the purposes of this disclosure. No limitations on or failures to verify the data were identified that could materially affect the results reported herein.

About Silver Bow Mining Corp.

Silver Bow Mining Corp. is a minerals exploration company advancing its Butte Project, including the Rainbow Block, located in the Butte Mining District of Montana. The Company is targeting a broad suite of U.S.-designated Critical Minerals, including silver, copper, zinc, lead, manganese, germanium, gallium, antimony, bismuth and indium, alongside gold. The Company holds approximately 4,210 acres of patented mineral claims and approximately 1,427 acres of surface lands across multiple claim blocks in this historically prolific district, including the flagship Rainbow Block.

On Behalf of Silver Bow Mining Corp.,

Travis Naugle

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact Investor Relations at:

Email: ...

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws, including the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”).

All statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Silver Bow Mining Corp. (the“Company”) expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“prepare,”“project,”“target,”“will,”“could,”“should” and similar expressions often, but not always, identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the exploration potential of the Emily Vein, the Rainbow Vein and other mineralized vein systems at the Rainbow Block; the potential to identify additional mineralization in largely unmined areas above historical workings and the estimated water table; the potential continuity, geometry, true width, extent and grade of mineralization beyond the reported drill intersections; the potential significance and recoverability of indium and other metals; the continuation, scope, timing, completion and objectives of the Company's 25,000-foot surface diamond drilling program; the anticipated commencement, scope, timing and objectives of the planned underground drilling program; the ability of surface and underground drilling to test the broader mineralized system from different drilling positions; the use of historical Anaconda geological and mining records to guide exploration; and the potential for current and future exploration results to support an expansion or update of the Rainbow Block Mineral Resource estimate.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, interpretations and assumptions, including assumptions regarding the availability of sufficient financing, personnel, equipment, contractors and laboratory services; continued access to the project and maintenance of required permits and property rights; the availability and suitability of underground access, workings and drill locations; the ability to complete any necessary underground preparation and establish appropriate operating and safety conditions; the reliability of sampling and analytical results, geological interpretations and historical records; the ability to complete planned surface and underground exploration activities; and commodity prices, estimated metallurgical recoveries, regulatory requirements and general market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include the risk that additional drilling may not confirm the interpreted vein correlations or the continuity, geometry, true width, extent or grade of mineralization; that reported intersections may not be representative of mineralization elsewhere on the property; that historical mining records and interpretations of unmined areas or water-table elevations may be incomplete or inaccurate; that historical information may not be capable of verification or suitable for inclusion in a future Mineral Resource estimate; and that exploration results may not support the definition of additional Mineral Resources or an expansion of the current Mineral Resource estimate.

Risks relating to the planned underground drilling program include uncertainty regarding the condition, accessibility and suitability of historical underground workings and proposed drill locations; ground stability, water inflows, ventilation and other underground operating and safety conditions; the extent, cost and timing of any required rehabilitation, preparation or installation of supporting services; and the availability of required permits, approvals, equipment and qualified personnel. These factors may delay or prevent commencement of underground drilling, require changes to planned drill locations, scope or sequencing, or result in suspension or cancellation of the program. There is no assurance that surface or underground drilling will achieve the anticipated geological coverage or exploration objectives.

Other risks include uncertainty regarding the metallurgical recovery and economic significance of the reported metals, including indium; differences between actual recoveries and the assumptions used in silver-equivalent calculations; commodity-price fluctuations; the high degree of geological uncertainty associated with Inferred Mineral Resources; and the risk that Inferred Mineral Resources may not be upgraded through further exploration or ultimately converted to Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Additional risks include delays, changes or interruptions to planned exploration activities; shortages or increased costs of personnel, equipment, supplies and services; the Company's ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all; risks relating to mineral claims, title and property rights; difficulties obtaining, maintaining or amending permits and regulatory approvals; changes in laws, regulations and government policies, including those relating to critical minerals; litigation; and operational, environmental and other hazards inherent in mineral exploration and mining-related activities. Further risks are described in the Company's registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, its Canadian prospectus, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that they will prove correct. Other factors may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at