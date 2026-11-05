Lifemd Expands Access To Lilly's Self-Pay GLP-1 Medicines, Enabling Option To Dispense And Ship Directly To Patients Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eligible patients prescribed Zepbound® or Foundayo® through LifeMD can now receive authentic Lilly medicines at Lilly's self-pay prices through LifeMD's affiliated pharmacy

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care, today announced an arrangement with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) that enables LifeMD's affiliated pharmacy to directly dispense and ship Lilly's self-pay GLP-1 medicines, including Zepbound® (tirzepatide) and Foundayo® (orforglipron), to eligible patients across the United States.

Under the arrangement, eligible patients prescribed a Lilly medication by a LifeMD-affiliated healthcare provider following an independent clinical evaluation can purchase that medication at Lilly's established self-pay price directly through LifeMD. Prescriptions will be fulfilled and shipped by LifeMD's licensed mail-order pharmacy, creating a seamless patient experience from consultation and prescribing to fulfillment and home delivery. The program includes both Zepbound® and Foundayo®. Lilly and LifeMD will continue to explore opportunities to expand access to additional medicines in the future.

The expansion further strengthens LifeMD's vertically integrated care platform, combining virtual healthcare, clinical support, pharmacy services, and medication fulfillment within a single patient experience. It also reflects a shared commitment to improving access to evidence-based obesity treatment through a transparent and convenient care pathway.

"Lilly is committed to helping eligible patients access authentic, FDA-approved medicines," said Laura Steele, Group Vice President, U.S. Cardiometabolic Health at Eli Lilly and Company. "Working with platforms like LifeMD can help simplify the patient experience by enabling access where patients are seeking care."

"This expansion represents another important step in our mission to make obesity care more accessible," said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LifeMD. "By integrating Lilly's self-pay medicines directly into our pharmacy operations, we're creating a more seamless experience for patients while strengthening our vertically integrated care model. Most importantly, we're helping more patients access these therapies through a simple, and transparent pathway."

Patients can access the program through LifeMD's virtual care platform. As with all care delivered through LifeMD, prescriptions are issued only when a LifeMD-affiliated healthcare provider independently determines that treatment is clinically appropriate following a medical evaluation. Lilly self-pay medications available through the program are offered on a cash-pay basis and are not billed to insurance.

LifeMD believes the arrangement further enhances the Company's ability to support long-term growth in obesity care while improving patient access to branded GLP-1 therapies.

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men's and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit lifemd.com.

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